Drunk patient arrested after abusing staff in Taranaki hospital emergency department

Daniel Rawiri was arrested in Taranaki Base Hospital's Emergency Department late last year after he was found drunk and passed out in a bush and taken to hospital where he became aggressive.

When Daniel Rawiri was found drunk and passed out in a bush he was picked up by an ambulance and taken to the nearest hospital for observation.

But along the way, about 5.30pm on December 16, he woke and began lashing out at paramedics, New Plymouth District Court was told.

Despite being met at Taranaki Base Hospital's Emergency Department (ED) by police, his aggressive behaviour continued.

Rawiri was given a bed in ED where he began swearing and shouting out gang cries such as Mongrel Mob's "Seig Heil".

READ MORE:

* Former nanny and a convicted pedophile gave meth to 10-year-old girl who was forced to watch sex acts

* Sleepy driver crossed centre line and crashed into fuel tanker

Hospital staff asked him to quieten down and told him there were other patients, including children, who could see and hear his behaviour.

But he continued to yell and swear, saying: "show me the children", a police summary of facts stated.

STUFF On the resulting charge of disorderly behaviour, he was sentenced in New Plymouth District Court last week.

Police then intervened, instructing him to calm down, but he instead began striking out at the safety arms of the bed with his fists.

Hospital staff's attempts to place monitors on Rawiri were resisted, with him flailing his arms about and twisting out of their grasp.

He was then arrested and charged with disorderly behaviour, which he admitted in court.

Lawyer Nathan Bourke said Rawiri lived rough, had underlying issues with his health, and often abused alcohol to point of passing out.

However, he was receiving support from Prisoners Aid and Rehabilitation Society and probation, it was heard.

Before convicting and discharging Rawiri at last week's hearing, Community Magistrate Sherida Cooper told him his behaviour was "despicable".

"I hope you're suitably ashamed. You go to hospital for people to help you; they don't expect to be treated like that."

After the hearing, Therese Manning, Taranaki DHB clinical nurse manager, said hospital staff were as affected by aggressive behaviour as anyone else.

"Verbal aggression has an impact much like actual violence, therefore we see the behaviours the same and respond as such," she said in an emailed response to questions.

Hospital staff are trained in de-escalation techniques and there are also security guards in ED.

However, police are called if there is real potential for violence, she said.

Manning said the reasons behind patients' dangerous behaviour vary but intoxication, mental illness and suicidal behaviour were common themes. Dementia and delirium can also be a contributor to this behaviour in older people.

She said patients were often scared and sometimes distressed when others in ED became aggressive or threatening.

"While we do our best to limit the exposure of this behaviour to patients and relatives, this is not always successful."