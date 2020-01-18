Australian girls are ready to go at Taranaki motocross event

﻿

SIMON O'CONNOR/STUFF Australian motocross girls Rayne Alefosio, 12, Hayley Ball, 12, Taylor Thompson, 15, Aimee Butler, 16, Brooke Ball, 9, and Charli Cannon, 14, are in New Plymouth for the Taranaki King of the Mountain this weekend.

A group of motocross-loving Australians have arrived in Taranaki, and they're ready to give the boys a run for their money.

The Go Girls Racing Australia team are in town for the region's King of the Mountain motocross event this weekend and they're the minority - they're girls, and from outside New Zealand.

Australia's top motocross junior female, Charli Cannon, 14, and number two Taylor Thompson, 15, are teamed up with other top riders Rayne Alefosio, 12, Hayley Ball, 12, Aimee Butler, 16, and Brooke Ball, 9.

There are more than 350 competitors at this weekend's two-day event at the Barrett Motorcycle Park, and Cannon said she is "so excited".

The 14-year-old got into motocross after her dad, who used to ride bikes for fun, bought her younger brother one.

"I wouldn't hop off it," she said. "I was four."

This weekend she, and the other Australians, will race against both genders.

SIMON O'CONNOR/STUFF The girls are in New Zealand for a couple of weeks and looking forward to racing.

Go Girls is an organisation set up to promote and develop females in motocross, president Nicole McIntyre said.

"Every country we go to females racing is down on what male numbers are," she said.

The organisation started with 10 girls in 2004 and last year had 150 members. Now it's moving to other countries and there is a Go Girls New Zealand.

The Australians are in New Zealand for two weeks, heading off to the Woodville grand pix and FIM Oceania event next weekend.

"These girls can beat half the boys anyways," McIntyre said.

Maurice Hayman, King of the Mountain racing secretary, said there are 363 competitors entered in the two-day event, which will run from 10am on Saturday and Sunday .

"It's going to be a good day out - it's going to be absolutely packed," he said.

Hayman said there weren't many females in this event, which was good news for the Go Girls.

"There is a chance some of the Aussie girls could win North Island series' trophies."