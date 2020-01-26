First marlin of the season caught off Mokau

Fisherman Matthew Hareb with his striped marlin, the first of the season to be caught off the Taranaki coast.

Matthew Hareb won't get the trophy, but he definitely has bragging rights after catching the first marlin of the season.

On Saturday, Hareb, 34, a member of the New Plymouth Sport Fishing and Underwater Club, went fishing "below the trench in the Mokau garden patch" when he caught the marlin in 130metres of water.

Rules that apply nationally say the marlin has to be 90kgs or more to qualify for an award from a club.

Fisher Matthew Hareb watches as his striped marlin, the first of the season off the Taranaki coast, gets weighed.

Hareb's fish weighed in at 86.85kg, he said.

"I was gutted. I thought it would go to 90. We were umming and arring whether we'd tag and release or bring it in. We thought it's the first fish we'll bring it in. I still got bragging rights."

It was the first time out fishing for Hareb this season, and it was the second marlin he had on his line during Saturday.

"We had one on for about 15 minutes and dropped it. I got this one about 45 minutes later."

New Plymouth Sport Fishing and Underwater Club president Ian Steele said it was a great catch.

"Obviously he was hoping it was going to go 90kgs it would have given him the trophy for the first marlin, for the club, for the season. I said to him, 'You've still done fantastically well.' It's more academic the weight thing."

Everyone is excited the marlin are here, Steele said.

"There's been cold water, so the fish haven't been turning up. A few were seen and hooked up yesterday, but Matt's was the only one that was landed. We will continue to see more from here on."

It's early in the season, but there were at least 20 boats out there on Saturday.

"When it really gets going we'll get a lot of out of town visitors, from Wairarapa and Wellington, because they don't get marlin that far south."

Fishers like fishing for marlin, but not just because of their size, he said.

"It's also their fight. Once they're hooked they don't just roll over and go 'well I'm caught I'm coming on board your boat now', they really don't want to know about you. Obviously in sport fishing we release more than half the fish. We tag and let them go."

It's only early in the season, or if it is a really big fish, that they're brought in and weighed.

Anyone is welcome to go to the club for advice or information, he said.