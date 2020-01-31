Major Stratford development now progressing after year-long hold up

The demolition stage of the major Stratford development is nearing completion now the final building can be knocked down.

After months of apparent standstill, a multi-million dollar development in central Taranaki is all go again.

The planned Stratford cafe-retail development, on Broadway, which was first announced in 2016, has seen several buildings knocked down and work to demolish the final piece is about to begin

Developer Jason Kowalewski said once the remainder of the building is gone, he and his co-developer and father David will have a better idea of what they're working with and start putting solid plans in place.

SIMON O'CONNOR/STUFF The remainder of 247 Broadway has sat untouched since mid-2019 after the Kowalewskis realised it was connected to the neighboring property. (File photo)

The demolition of the four buildings the pair own started in April 2019, but stopped half way through work on the the north-most building, 247 Broadway, and the site has sat untouched since then.

READ MORE:

* Multi-million dollar Stratford development could see five buildings demolished

* Demolition work under way in Stratford centre, ahead of redevelopment plans

* Demolition starting on final building in multi-million dollar Stratford redevelopment

Kowalewski said that was because the building was connected to the one beside it, which they do not own.

"We were unaware," he said.

"The last year has been finding out what the best solution is."

SIMON O'CONNOR/Fairfax NZ The buildings when plans were first put in place in 2016. (File photo)

Kowalewski said they looked at options like buying the neighbouring property but instead found a demolition crew who would pull the remainder of 247 Broadway down.

"There's been a lot of the unknown," he said.

"Once the building's gone then we'll know what we're dealing with."

When the pair revealed their plans to develop in 2016, they said they wanted to build eight retail spaces.

But Kowalewski said the drawings and designs they had in place may have "gone to waste" for now.

SIMON O'CONNOR/STUFF Demolition began in April 2019 and should be completed in coming months. (File photo)

The council-owned ANZ Building, which sits next to the site, is currently being demolished to benefit the development and Prospero Place.

Kowalewski said the crew that's pulling down ANZ building will knock also down the rest of their building.

He expected it to be gone in the next couple of months, then plans will begin.

"It's hard to plan a new build when you don't know what the site's going to look like."