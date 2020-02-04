Black Power president's convictions for sexual assault quashed

Dennis Craig Weston, 57, the president of the Stratford chapter of the Black Power, has had his convictions for rape and indecent assault quashed by the Court of Appeal. (file photo)

A Taranaki gang president will not face a retrial for rape, partly because evidence proved a woman's claim he had torn her underwear at the time was wrong.

As a result, the case against Dennis Weston, president of the Stratford chapter of the Black Power, has been dropped.

In August, Weston was sentenced to nine-and-a-half years' imprisonment after a jury found him guilty of raping and indecently assaulting the woman following a four-day trial in the New Plymouth District Court.

Weston was alleged to have targeted the partner of one of his prospects in the attack, telling her she was his "dirty little secret" and she was "Black Power property".

She claimed the ordeal had devastated her.

But the Court of Appeal of New Zealand overturned Weston's conviction in November, cancelled a first strike warning against him and ordered a retrial.

However on Friday, Crown prosecutor Justin Marinovich said Weston had been discharged and would not be retried on the charges.

Weston appealed on the grounds his lawyer, Kelly Marriner, failed to cross-examine the victim on her claim he ripped her underwear during the rape, when expert evidence showed it could not be true, didn't properly advise him on whether to give evidence, neglected to have parts of his DVD interview with police edited or excluded, and failed to give him advice about calling his daughter as a defence witness.

In addition Weston argued the prosecution introduced irrelevant and prejudicial material regarding gangs, the Black Power in particular, which also created a real risk of miscarriage.

The Court of Appeal noted an important part of the victim's evidence was that her underwear had been ripped by Weston during the alleged rape.

After some delays the victim provided the underwear, which had been washed, to police and it was sent to the Institute of Environmental Science and Research (ESR) for testing.

The ESR evidence about the characteristics of the fibres at the tear only became clear to the Crown and Marriner at the trial.

"The rip would most likely have occurred after the underwear had been washed," the Court found.

Once the significance of the evidence was realised, Marriner made no effort to recall the victim and to put it to her that her narrative simply could not be true and that she was lying.

"In our view, it was a serious omission by Ms Marriner not to endeavour to recall and cross-examine."

The court noted Weston had emphasised he was prepared to give evidence but had accepted that he believed Marriner's view was that this wasn't a good idea.

He signed an acknowledgement of his decision after the Crown closed its case.

Assessing whether it was a properly informed decision was made by looking objectively at whether he had been advised of the state of evidence he faced, its strengths and weaknesses, and the advantages and disadvantages of taking the stand.

The court found the election not to give evidence resulted in a miscarriage of justice.

Marriner had never drawn up a brief of Westson's evidence, failed to discuss with him the circumstances where it might be necessary to call him and had not prepared him to take the stand.

"Unbriefed and unprepared, it would have been folly for Ms Marriner to call him as a witness."

At the appeal Marriner accepted as the trial had turned out it would have been advantageous for Weston to give evidence but she maintained due to his manner of speaking it was simply "not going to happen".

The final ground of appeal regarding the introduction of irrelevant and prejudicial material regarding gangs, the Black Power in particular, was an unfair criticism the court found.

Weston neither could nor wanted to hide of put aside his gang involvement, it said.

"It simply would not have been possible to prevent gang evidence going to the jury."