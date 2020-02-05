Taranaki tradies moves to address mental health issues in the construction industry

Location Homes Taranaki managing director Campbell Mattson is working to address the construction industry's high rate of suicide.

An initial move to get Taranaki tradespeople to drop macho attitudes and take steps to address mental health issues has snowballed.

In 2019 the region's master trades for building, plumbing, painting, joinery and electricians held an event with comedian and mental health advocate Mike King for its members in the construction industry, which has one of the highest rates of suicide in the country.

The initiative raised $7000, which has been donated to the Taranaki Retreat, a suicide prevention refuge, but more importantly has resulted in greater awareness of the problems and increased steps being taken to address them, Campbell Mattson, owner of Location Homes Taranaki and president of the region's branch of the Master Builders Association, said.

ANDY JACKSON/STUFF Taranaki Master Builders Association president Campbell Mattson is encouraging all tradies to have "courageous conversations" about mental health.

Mattson said theretreat, set up by Jamie and Suzy Allen, did a fantastic job and deserved all the help it could get.

"Without people like Jamie and Suzy and all of the sponsors that they've got around them there would be a lot more people who wouldn't be amongst us any more," Mattson said.

"I don't think that they can get enough support."

Mattson, who has helped close associates through dark times, said a macho culture still existed within the trades.

A working group had been established to form an organisation to provide industry-wide support, guidance and a framework for those struggling or who wanted to help, he said.

It was not always easy to spot people grappling with mental health issues including depression, and Mattson was shocked when he learnt the truth about someone he considered a tough, resilient character.

"What I didn't know is that they felt like a failure and completely alone.

"It is a wake-up call to realise that people who are near to you are feeling that there is no other option but to pull the pin on this thing called life."

Initially his offers of support were met with anger but Mattson said it didn't take long to break down the barriers and he encouraged others to instigate "courageous conversations".

"There is a high chance you will meet resistance or hostility initially but in my experience there's a lot to be talked about afterwards.

"It's the men or the ladies who are willing to take the risk of being rejected or ridiculed to start the conversation, they are the ones who will break through.

He suggested taking small steps, showing empathy and letting others know you were available to talk.

"You don't have to start by diving in and trying to solve all of their problems."

On Tuesday the presidents of the five Taranaki master trades visited the retreat to see the work first hand.