Mum phones police after discovering son's drug stash

Taranaki man Steven Masters was caught with around 100 grams of cannabis stashed in his mother's shed. (File photo)

A Taranaki mother called the police on her son after she found his 114-gram stash of marijuana, a court was told.

Steven Masters, 26, was asleep at his parents' New Plymouth home, where he also lives, about 11.30am on April 6, 2019.

His mother was cleaning the shed where she discovered a bag containing nine tinfoil sticks, the New Plymouth District Court was told on Wednesday.

Known on the street as "tinnies", the small package of cannabis wrapped in foil have a value of about $25 each.

READ MORE:

* Arrested drug user confesses disinterest in giving up cannabis

* Starter gun pulled on woman during confrontation over drug dealing allegations

* Taranaki farm worker fined for driving after using cannabis

She also found a tin and a cardboard box packed with marijuana, the police summary of facts stated.

The woman took the drugs inside and in an attempt to hide them from her unemployed son she went to put them in the microwave.

But when she opened it she found a glass jar containing 62 cannabis seeds inside, the summary stated.

Lauren DeCicca When she found it and hid it, he grew aggressive. The police were subsequently called and on Wednesday the 26-year-old appeared in New Plymouth District Court for sentencing on the resulting charges. (File pic).

She took all of the items to her bedroom and hid them under her bed, with the intention of speaking to Masters when he woke up.

About half an hour later he headed out to the shed but soon returned inside, demanding to know where the drugs were.

His mother told him they would discuss her discovery when Masters' father got home.

Masters grew agitated and stormed around the house looking for the drugs before picking up dining chairs and slamming them on the ground.

When his mother tried to phone police, Masters pulled the cord from the wall and then snatched her cellphone from her before leaving the house.

His mother went to the neighbour's and phoned police.

He was arrested soon after and officers conducted a search of the house.

The total weight of cannabis seized was 114.55 grams, which has a street value of around $1000.

Drug utensils, weigh scales, four cellphones and two i-Pads were also discovered.

Masters told police the cannabis wasn't his, stating he didn't own the house so it couldn't have been.

In relation to the incident, he was charged with behaving threateningly, possession of cannabis for supply and possession of drug utensils.

He previously pleaded guilty to the charges on which he was appearing for sentence, as well as driving at a dangerous speed and failing to stop for police on an unrelated matter.

Judge Gregory Hikaka said Masters had been kicked out of his parents' home following the incident but the family had since taken part in a positive restorative justice conference and he had since returned.

However, his unemployment continued to be a bone of contention within the family.

On the five charges, Judge Hikaka sentenced Masters to 12 months' supervision, six months' community detention and disqualified him for driving for 12 months.

His unpaid fines of more than $7000 were also remitted.