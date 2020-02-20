Dog park potential for New Plymouth's canine population

The We Love Dogs charity have just run their first 'barket', where Chester is pictured, and have been in talks with the New Plymouth District Council about a dog park.

After years of having few places to truly run free, dogs of New Plymouth are one fetch closer to having leash-less fun.

Canine charity We Love Dogs has been working with the New Plymouth District Council (NPDC) to establish a dog park - an enclosed space for dogs to roam freely.

Denis Putt, one of the founders of the charity, said he'd been in contact with the council and mayor Neil Holdom about a dog park.

"I think we will get something, somewhere," Putt said.

READ MORE:

* New Plymouth dog lovers setting up charity 'barkets' for canines

* New Plymouth dog market a barking success

* Paws for thought: The story behind the Palmerston North dog trainers BalancedK9

* Stratford District Council recommends dogs be allowed in the centre of town

"I've been met with enthusiasm by the council."

Requests to speak to someone from NPDC about the potential park were declined but in an emailed statement, strategy group manager Liam Hodgetts said a dog park "could be a great addition".

ANDY JACKSON/STUFF Chairty founders Aimee Baldwin with Mudpuddle, Denis Putt with Evie, Sarah Johns with Bella, are planning the park for the outskirts of New Plymouth at the Meeting of the Waters, which would be exciting for Pepper, Maisie, Floki, Milo, Gus, Nellie, Frankie and Indie. (File photo)

"But any plans would have to be weighed up against competing priorities and the need to keep rates affordable for residents," the statement read.

New Plymouth had more than 11,300 registered dogs in August last year, and Putt said talks of a dog park had been circulating for a long time.

He and dog walker Beks Ali recently went for a drive around New Plymouth with council staff to look at location options for the park.

Two were in Bell Block and the other was near the Meeting of the Waters, on the way to Inglewood, Putt said.

"Meeting of the Waters came out on top."

They've since discussed what "can be done, can't be done", and Putt was optimistic.

"It won't solve all problems for all people," he said.

"Always remember responsible dog ownership is the key."

ANDY JACKSON/STUFF Dogs Taranaki owner and walker Beks Ali has been involved too. (File photo)

Charity co-founder and The Hounds Hangout owner Sarah Johns said she was always on the fence about a dog park.

"I didn't like the idea of a closed pen-type things," Johns said.

However, she'd since seen other dog parks including one in Palmerston North and could see it working in New Plymouth.

"It's very user-friendly for all dogs."

A dog park had already been raised by New Plymouth dog owners in annual plan submissions as a potential answer for what to do with the recently closed Colson Rd landfill site.

In New Plymouth dogs are allowed to run without a leash in certain areas, such as Back Beach and Merrilands Domain, if the dog is kept under continuous control of the person responsible for it.