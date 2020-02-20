Bad day gets worse for 37-year-old caught doing a burnout

A man caught performing a burnout in Stratford, Taranaki, late last year claims it was because he was having a bad day. (File photo)

A 37-year-old Taranaki man was taken to task in court after he gave "having a bad day" as the reason for performing a burnout.

From the dock in New Plymouth District Court on Wednesday, Todd Anthony Boulton said he "wasn't thinking" as he caused the wheels of his vehicle to lose traction and spin excessively.

He had just left his Stratford address around 2.35pm on November 3 and surrounded in a cloud of smoke he spun his vehicle 720 degrees in the middle of the Achilles st and Celia st intersection.

In court, Community Magistrate Sherida Cooper asked if Boulton had anything to say for himself.

READ MORE:

* Sleepy driver crossed centre line and crashed into fuel tanker

* Taranaki man caught twice driving while suspended

* Iwi bought courthouse land to show everyone is answerable to the law, says treaty negotiator

"I have no excuses it was just a really bad time," he said. "I was having a bad day."

"Well work out something else to do - you're 37 for goodness sakes. You don't get into a car and do doughnuts all over the place," Cooper responded.

ANDY JACKSON/STUFF In New Plymouth District Court on Wednesday, Todd Anthony Boulton was sentenced for a charge of sustained loss of traction in relation to the burnout.

Noting his previous driving-related convictions, she described his history as "terrible".

Cooper said while Boulton, who has recently enrolled to study, was facing a disqualification of his driver licence, she had little confidence he would remain off the road.

"But you never know, you might."

On an admitted charge of operating a motor vehicle causing sustained loss of traction, Boulton was fined $500 plus court costs of $130.

He was disqualified from driving for six months.

"Leave your car in the garage or give someone else the keys," Cooper warned.