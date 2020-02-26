All Black Beauden Barrett to take on national force back winners

Beauden Barrett will be on home turf at the Coastal Rugby and Sports Club for the national force back finals this weekend. (file photo)

Taranaki rugby royalty Beauden Barrett will return to his old stomping ground the Coastal Rugby and Sports Club this weekend.

The All Blacks playmaker will be in his home town of Rāhotu to take part in the Red Bull Force Back competition on Saturday.

Barrett will head a star-studded team which will take on the winner of the five regional sides who have to first battle it out for the national title.

GETTY IMAGES The aim of force back is to kick the ball beyond your opponent's goal line to score points. Taking on Barrett in a kicking competition could be a tough ask.

The aim of force back is to kick the ball across your opponent's goal line to score points. The action starts at 10am with the ultimate match-up taking place at 3.30pm.

While Taranaki didn't have a team qualify for the finals a Coastal squad has been granted a wild card entry and Barrett's brothers and father, Kevin "Smiley" Barrett, will play in a side in the social competition.

Club chairperson Janet Fleming said they were excited about hosting the finals.

"Beauden is very patriotic to our club," Fleming said.

"Home has always been very special to him and he never fails to recognise the Coastal Club at every opportunity."

Having the two-time World Rugby player of the year is expected to draw a big crowd for the event, she said.

Fleming said as well as the premier men's and women's competition there would also be a social grade as well as plenty to eat and drink.

"There is going to be entertainment throughout the day and in between the playoffs as well."

The Alternative Commentary Collective, featuring James McOnie, will be commentating and live streaming across ACC and Hauraki capturing all the highlights from the final event.

Fleming said after the day's play there would be a pig on the spit available for those who wanted stay on for something to eat.