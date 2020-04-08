Art deco house facing demolition gets a second chance

Anneka Carlson, partner Holly Snowdon and dog Gia have bought a 1933 art deco-styled house and moved it onto a site in Omata.

An 87-year-old house has found its forever home.

The art deco style house, built in 1933, was facing demolition as part of the Southern Cross Hospital's expansion when it was saved by New Plymouth district councillor Anneka Carlson and her partner Holly Snowdon.

Vicki Ingles An old house being moved along South Rd to its new home in Omata.

The couple knew the moment they walked in the door of the Young St home, this was the house for them, Carlson said.

"We were looking for a relocatable, but we were going to downsize. So we were looking for a small home, 60sqm or something."

ANDY JACKSON/STUFF Many original features add character to the house.

Their new home is 234sqm, has five bedrooms, an attic with a skylight opening on the roof, and a laundry shute that goes from upstairs down into the kitchen.

But Snowdon said they knew as soon as they walked in the door that this was their house. They love the character.

"Some people like modern, we like a point of difference. We weighed the risk and the reward and reward outweighed the risk - for us anyway."

ANDY JACKSON/STUFF The 87-year-old house is in really good condition, but needs the chimneys restored after being relocated from Young St.

They are hoping to be in within two months, she said.

"We want to try and make it look like it has always been here, bring it back to life."

The house was trucked about nine kilometres south and put on 12 acres of land in Omata that the couple lease from Carlson's parents.

"We'll eventually buy it," Carlson said. "This project was for a year away and then this came up and there was a deadline. And it had to be moved from that spot. We had to get everything sorted.

"I grew up on Sutton Rd, so it's pretty cool to be back and building a bit of a life here on the same road I grew up on."

The house is at the bottom of a very steep hill and as they watched the movers manoeuvre it onto the site Carlson could feel her heart beating out of her chest, she said.

"There is no power yet. We just had to do enough to get it here. It's been a crazy mission for the last month."

Eventually they will need to redo the chimneys, fix the front door and do the landscaping around the house.

Carlson wouldn't say how much it cost, but the two-storied house was built by Arthur Gilbert for 1500 pounds.