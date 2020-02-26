Driver heading home from Americarna killed in crash near Piopio

Americarna attracted thousands of people into New Plymouth's CBD on Saturday. One of the event's participants died in a crash while heading home on Sunday.

An event celebrating American muscle cars ended in tragedy when a participant died in a car crash while heading home.

Kevin Rule was killed after the driver of a southbound car pulled out to pass another vehicle turning down a side road near Piopio on Sunday and smashed head-on into the 69-year-old's northbound 1957 Chevy Bel Air, Sergeant Steve Jones of the Waikato Serious Crash Unit previously said.

Rule died at the scene while his wife, Pauline, 67, was taken to Waikato Hospital with serious injuries.

Hundreds of American muscle cars converged on Taranaki last week for Americarna last week.

The couple were returning to Taumarunui after attending Taranaki's three-day Americarna festival, which attracted 700 vehicles and 1400 participants.

Event organiser John Rae said it was devastating news.

Supplied Americarna organiser John Rae says it was devastating to hear a participant in the event had been killed while heading home on Sunday. (file photo)

"It definitely took the icing clean off the top of the cake to know that someone had lost their life all because someone else, not an entrant, pulled out to pass and hit him head on," Rae said.

"The good news is his wife has been released from the high dependency unit and is now on a ward."

He said the couple, who owned Flooring First in Taumarunui, were both very well respected and had attended Americarna seven times.

GLENN JEFFREY Entrants of Taranaki's Americarna festival were shocked and saddened to hear a car enthusiast died while traveling home from the event on Sunday.

"We've had numerous messages, phone calls, emails and Facebook comments from people who are shocked and very disappointed about what has happened.

"When you lose one of your fellow car lovers doing what they love to do through no fault of their own it's a double tragedy."

A post on the business' Facebook page said: "Due to family bereavement, our store will be closed for the rest of the week. We thank you for your patience."

Rae was notified about the crash when one of Rule's best friends called him after he came across the scene and then his phone continued to run hot.

"They were best mates from when he lived in Taumarunui and at Americarna they had side-by-side rooms and liked to catch-up for a beer each day.

"My phone was going ballistic with text messages from people who were held up. Sunday was a very dull day for us."

It was not the first time entrants in the event had been involved in a serious crash while heading home, in 2015 Auckland's Martin and Anne Perkinson were both seriously injured when another car turned in front of them near Otorohanga.

"It put them both in hospital but they made a full recovery," Rae said. "This one unfortunately Kevin didn't survive."

Rae said you never wanted to see anybody die on the roads and encouraged drivers to take care.

"Get your passing done as quickly and efficiently as possible but make sure it's safe to pull out and pass first."

He would be attending Rule's funeral next Monday.