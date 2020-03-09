Marfell Community School gifted cricket gear as teacher tries to get more kids into the sport

Marfell Community School teacher Sam Knox helps Kristian Nuku, 9, get the new pads on, which were donated to the team by the Will Young Trust on Friday.

For two years holding down a cricket team at Marfell Community School has been a struggle for teacher Sam Knox.

But on Friday things got a lot easier after a large bag of cricket gear was donated by the Will Young Cricket Trust, created by New Zealand batsman Will Young.

"It means heaps. Like, look how happy they are now. It's fantastic for them," Knox said, as the kids tired out the gear for the first time.

Knox decided to introduce cricket to the school as it was a sport he was passionate about and he wanted to share it with his students.

He picks up each kid from the 12-strong team himself, takes them to cricket and drops them home after every game so they have the chance to play.

"We had gear that was 10 years old and they would swap pads coming off the field," he said.

He said the donation from the trust would make a big difference for the students at the decile one school.

"Just seeing them come and get excited about stuff and not get whakamā, embarrassed, about their gear."

Nine-year-old Kristian Nuku gave cricket a go for the first time under the guidance of Knox and is a natural batsman.

"I can hit it really far," he said.

Young created the trust, alongside Taranaki Cricket, as a way to give back to the community and remove any financial barrier from aspiring cricketers in the region so they can play.

Brittain Wynyard, which supplies of G&M and Asics, supports Young's trust by donating gear, which he then dishes out to teams he thinks need it the most.

Young said it was great to be able to give back to the community and he thought the region needed more people like Knox.

"Sam's a hero."