Taranaki firefighters involved in two diverse rescues

Taranaki firefighters showed they were ready for any situation when they were confronted with two diverse rescue scenarios on Saturday.

About 11.50am the New Plymouth brigade was called to an address in Nobs Line, Strandon, where a man had fainted while on the roof of his house and had to be assisted down from the building.

Five minutes later the Inglewood brigade was called to a three-week-old kitten stuck in a storm water drain.

Senior station officer Nick Burke, New Plymouth, said eight firefighters and two engines attended the scene.

Burke said the man was strapped into a stokes basket and with three firefighters on each side was lowered down a ladder to safety.

"It's not a common rescue but it's how we would get them off the roof."

Inglewood fire chief Cameron Gillespie said the kitten had got into the main storm water drain and a firefighter had to go down and coax it out.

"It was just a case of popping off the lid and getting the cat to come back to us," Gillespie said.

"The cat would never have got out by itself."

The kitten was returned to its family.

Firefighters spent about an hour at each scene.