New Plymouth's new airport terminal is an important strategic asset for the whole region

The journey towards New Plymouth Airport's new terminal building is almost over, but what will we arrive at when it opens tomorrow?

Built in the 1960s, the old terminal was designed for 50,000 passengers a year and dates from a time when NAC was the national domestic airline and New Plymouth had less than half the population it has now.

I began working on this project for NPDC back in 2016 when the proposal was just an extension to the old building.

The number of passengers is now almost half a million a year and still growing, like our region.

We needed a bigger terminal, but an extension was a Band-Aid solution, so we hit pause.

We needed a building that would be fit for purpose and a fitting gateway to Taranaki, our distinctive and unmatched corner of the world. And it had to be built on time and on budget.

We went back to basics.

We looked at the whole airport site, the functions of the building, and how it would need to adapt to the future.

That opened up a whole new vision.

We had to consider the fact that the site is the estate of the Puketapu hapū.

People lived there and are buried there, so it was time to find a new way and engage with mana whenua.

We listened to the Puketapu people about their connection to the land and its history, and we agreed that the new terminal tied in perfectly with their story.

With the hapū we created a distinctive cultural narrative that’s embedded in the building and a design that will support the airport’s growth.

The design stems from the Te Ātiawa legend of a whatu kura, or celestial being, called Tamarau-te-heketanga-a-rangi, who came down from the heavens when he saw a woman called Rongoueroa bathing in the Waiongana River.

They had a child called Awanuiarangi, whose descendants were known as Ko Te Ātiawa no Tunga i Te Rangi (Te Ātiawa descended from the very heavens above).

This theme of the sky meeting the earth is reflected in the stepped roof that sweeps down from the north side to a turf-mounded southern end.

The curves at the front of the building the passenger departure and arrival gates symbolise the embrace of loved ones coming or leaving, reflecting the fact that the area has seen arrivals and departures for generations.

The terminal is aligned to the traditional Puketapu track from Taranaki Maunga to the fishing grounds at the mouth of the Waiongana Stream, with the main concourse following the walking track through the heart of the building.

We’ve created a gateway to Taranaki that reflects a very specific sense of place. Through looking at the past, it tells a new airport story, but one that’s also future-focused and able to absorb growth.

The engineering, such as the wooden columns down the central concourse and the noise-absorbing fins on the ceiling, combine function with a very pleasing form.

But it’s also an important strategic asset for the whole region.

Taranaki is working hard to attract visitors and New Plymouth Airport will have a vital role to play in developing a tourism strategy.

More passengers doesn’t just mean more flights: it means catering to bigger aircraft, working on new routes and attracting other airlines.

Typically, airports attract logistics and hospitality and a host of other businesses. The area around the airport is destined to become a hub for future development.

The figures speak for themselves.

Economic analysis by Infometrics shows New Plymouth District’s tourism economy was up 10.7 per cent in the year to the end of March 2019, well above the national rise of 6.6 per cent, and the third straight year of growth.

The number of tourism-related jobs in the district was up 6.9 per cent in the same period, compared to the national growth of 3.9 per cent.

While these numbers might fluctuate, there’s no arguing the constant upward trend.

While building the new terminal on time and on budget, we’ve delivered for the local economy by using local companies as our main construction contractors.

We still have some work to do around the airport car park and landscape works and layout, which will further enhance your next air trip.

So where have we arrived?

At a regional gateway that we can be proud of, that respects our past and sets us up for the future.