Taranaki man pleads guilty seven years after violent sex attack

A man pleaded guilty to a 2013 rape charge when he appeared in the New Plymouth District Court on March 12. (File Photo)

A man has pleaded guilty to a violent rape in New Plymouth - seven years after the attack left the victim terrorised and physically injured.

Daniel Tunnicliffe, 29, last week pleaded guilty in court to a charge of sexual violation by rape, offending which carries a maximum jail term of 20 years.

The summary of facts, provided to Stuff, said the attack took place at a New Plymouth address in 2013.

After the pair watched a movie together, the victim showered and went to her room to get dressed.

It was there she encountered a naked Tunnicliffe, who grabbed her by the arms and forced her on to the bed.

"The victim tried to stop the defendant but was unable to do so as he was a lot stronger than she was."

He threatened the woman and said if she made any noise "it would be worse", the summary of facts stated.

He then raped the woman, who was crying throughout the ordeal.

After the attack, the victim told Tunnicliffe to leave but he refused.

Thirty minutes after the initial sexual assault, Tunnicliffe stood up and told the victim to "let him do it again" then he would go.

"The victim kept saying no and he had already hurt her enough," the summary of facts said.

This angered Tunnicliffe, who pushed the victim and yelled at her.

Despite the victim's efforts to get away from the defendant, he held her arms above her head and assaulted her again.

As a result, the victim suffered an injury.

After the attack, Tunnicliffe got dressed and left the property.

Following Tunnicliffe's appearance and guilty plea in the New Plymouth District Court last week, he was remanded to reappear for sentencing on April 9.