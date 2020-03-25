Taranaki roading projects on hold during coronavirus lockdown

Work on the Awakino Tunnel bypass began in late September last year and is due to be finished in mid 2021. Work is on hold while the country is in lockdown.

The Awakino Tunnel bypass and two other roading projects set to begin in Taranaki this week have been put on hold while the country goes into coronavirus lockdown.

On Tuesday, the New Zealand Transport Agency said all non-essential work on state highways would cease from 11:59pm Wednesday, in line with Monday's announcement that New Zealand's Covid-19 response would be moving to Alert Level 4.

Among the projects on hold are two that were supposed to start in New Plymouth this week - road safety improvements outside the Moturoa shops and asphalting work on Leach St.

Robert Charles The 14-week road safety project was supposed to start this week and see a half-roundabout installed at the intersection of St Aubyn St and Lawry St. (file photo)

The Awakino Tunnel bypass project is also on hold, though temporary traffic management currently in place will continue as part of essential services, NZTA said in an emailed statement.

Environmental controls currently in place will be inspected periodically to ensure they are operating as required, it said.

The $29.8 million bypass project began in late September last year was scheduled for completion in mid-2021.

CHRISTINA PERSICO/STUFF Leach St, between Hobson St and Coronation Ave, was to get some asphalting works but this is now on hold for the four-week lockdown. (file photo)

The Moturoa project was set to begin on Monday and include construction of a half-roundabout at the intersection of St Aubyn St and Lawry St and turning the current pedestrian crossing a signalised crossing.

NZTA was also due to start eight days of asphalting work on Leach St, between Hobson St and Coronation Ave, on Wednesday but that has been halted.

