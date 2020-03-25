Experts unsure how lockdown will affect criminal activity in New Zealand

Greg Newbold, University of Canterbury sociology professor and criminologist, says domestic violence will rise as New Zealanders are confined to home for the next four weeks. (file photo)

While some specific criminal activity could increase during the country's imposed lockdown, what the overall result on offending would be is an unknown quantity, a leading criminologist says.

New Zealand moves from coronavirus alert level-3 to level-4 at 11.59pm on Wednesday, which requires all non-essential businesses to close for four weeks.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's monumental announcement on Monday sent shoppers into a spin with thousands heading to supermarkets, petrol stations and bottle stores to stock up before the national shutdown.

One security expert was predicting crime would rise during the lockdown but University of Canterbury sociology professor and criminologist Greg Newbold wasn't so sure.

123RF Demand for cannabis could increase as Kiwis are confined to home for four weeks. (file photo)

Security expert John Borland told The AM Show on Wednesday that criminals may see it as an opportunity to target closed businesses while officers assisted medical staff of health to prevent the spread of the disease.

Borland encouraged owners to remove any small items that could easily be stolen.

Newbold wasn't sure if overall crime would increase or decrease during the shutdown, which would keep people off the streets.

123rf Domestic violence has been predicted to rise during New Zealand's four week coronavirus lockdown as more alcohol is consumed while people are confined to m home. (file photo)

"To tell the truth the burglars of today are mainly young idiots who don't know what they are doing.

"They are not like the old days where you had professional burglars who were competent and well organised and knew what they were doing."

However with a predicted increase in alcohol consumption while people were stuck at home, Newbold believed it would result in a rise in domestic violence.

"They will be sitting at home drinking and having arguments and will also possibly be feeling a bit stressed over various things.

"A lack of money, that will be a big one and worry and that kind of thing. Peoples fuses will probably be a bit shorter, especially when alcohol is involved things can blow out quite quickly."

﻿On Monday outgoing Police Commissioner Mike Bush said there would be an increased police presence during the lockdown, while acknowledging in other countries domestic violence had increased as people were shut up together for extended periods of time.

Bush said it would remain a focus for police.

Newbold said it would be business as usual for drug dealers as many people wouldn't have stockpiled substances including cannabis, methamphetamine and MDMA.

"They probably haven't thought ahead too much. They often don't think ahead much these guys.

"People maybe using more dope then they were in the past because they're just sitting around home."

With the country in lockdown and the majority of Kiwis confined to home, drug dealing could carry more risks than usual.

"There is not going to be much traffic on the roads, so if you are driving around and holding gear, it will be a bit trickier than it normally would be with busy roads," Newbold said.

"The cops around might be pulling people over and asking what are you doing? Where are you going? They have sort of got the right to do that now."