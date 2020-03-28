Fifty years ago today - the headlines from March 1970

After a special meeting yesterday the New Plymouth District Council unanimously agreed to ban the sale of the capping magazine Masskerade on New Plymouth streets. At the meeting, the council reversed an earlier decision to allow the sale, made before councillors had had a chance to read the magazine. The Mayor, Mr D. V. Sutherland, said the council had now read the publication and was not impressed. "There are certain references to the Royal Family in this edition in extremely bad taste and indeed positively insulting to the Royal Family." He said the council was not censoring the magazine on moral grounds. "It is simply a question of extremely bad taste. I don't care what we are accused of because I think I know when someone is being offensive, disrespectful and discourteous."

Inspection of the entrants in the solo trantasman yacht race from New Plymouth to Port Cartwright in Queensland began at Ngamotu Beach yesterday. During the next few days all the craft entered for the gruelling 1300-mile event will come under the careful eye of the special race inspectors who will make an effort to ensure all entrants are fully prepared for the long days at sea ahead of them. At the moment there are five yachts in port, with the remanding three due to arrive in the next few days.

Developments that have taken place in Wellington this week point very strongly to an announcement within the next two months on the future use of Maui natural gas and condensate reserves. Government officials and representatives from Shell, BP and Todd Oil Services have met in Wellington for preliminary discussions and will move to full-scale negotiations soon. The Government needs to collect its facts and study the situation before it is ready to do battle with Shell, BP and Todd and decide on the eventual use of vast Maui natural gas resources.

Carbide lights glimmered, paintwork and brass gleamed and thousands of people gazed in wonder at New Zealand's best vintage and veteran cars at Pukekura Park's sport ground last night. The New Zealand national rally for vintage and veteran motor cars and cycles began with the cavalcade of drivers and passengers in costume and cars and attracted the largest crowd (several thousand) seen at Pukekura Park for many years.

At least three Taranaki sportsmen, badminton champion Richard Purser, road cyclist Derek Brown and swimmer Barnett Bond, should be in New Zealand's team to compete in the British and Commonwealth Games in Edinburgh later this year. All three have been outstanding in their respective fields and are virtual certainties for selection. At least another four could gain nomination and selection. They are Bryan Purser, boxer Pat Ryan, athlete Miss Wendy Urquhart and pole vaulter Kevin Gibbons.

Movies: Prehistoric Women (State), The Longest Day, starring John Wayne and Robert Mitchum (Regent, Stratford), The Outlaws is Coming (Regent, Hāwera), Hot Millions (Civic, Inglewood).

35 Years Ago:Clifton County Council has reached the magic 100 mark. The county is celebrating its centenary tomorrow in true country fashion – with an afternoon tea at the Urenui Domain, and anyone connected with the county is invited. County manager Mr Don Day said while the council remains the same as it did, the county itself had somewhat reduced in size over the last 100 years, losing land in various arrangements to neighbouring counties. County staff have obviously enjoyed their jobs over the years though, judging by the length of their stay. In the last 100 years, there have been only eight county clerks.

25 Years Ago: A French family of four was left floundering for their lives after a foreign cargo vessel rammed their yacht off the Taranaki coast. And despite sounding their fog horn and sending up flares, the log carrier Pacsea continued on its way, apparently unaware of the family's plight. Christine and Benoit Guiton and their two sons, aged three-years-old and five-months-old, limped into Port Taranaki last night, their yacht minus its mast, rigging and sails.