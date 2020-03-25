Coronavirus: No new confirmed cases in Taranaki, 205 confirmed or probable cases nationally

There are no new confirmed cases in Taranaki. As of Wednesday, the region has five confirmed cases.

The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in New Zealand reached 189 on Wednesday but none of the news cases are in Taranaki.

At the daily announcement, New Zealand Ministry of Health's Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield said there are now 205 confirmed or probable cases - 47 confirmed and three probable since Tuesday.

None of the new confirmed cases were in Taranaki and the region's total remains at five.

Four of the national cases, three in Auckland and one in Wairarapa, are from community transmission and 12 people have now recovered from Covid-19.

The public were notified of the fifth confirmed case in Taranaki on Tuesday - a woman aged in her 60s, from New Plymouth. No further details are known.

The first two confirmed cases in region were announced last Thursday. Both were Methanex workers who had returned from separate trips to Egypt.​

In a written statement at the time, Taranaki's Public Health Unit said the man and woman, both in their 40s, were not a couple and arrived in New Plymouth on March 15 and March 9 respectively. They had self-isolated upon arrival.

Then on Sunday, a further two cases were announced in Taranaki. Both were men, one aged 58 and the other 25, who had recent international travel history.