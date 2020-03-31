Coronavirus: Kenpo instructor keeps hundreds of students in routine during lockdown

Kenpo instructor Shane Wallacehoskin has continued to teach his hundreds of students during the coronavirus lockdown period.

Taranaki kenpo instructor Shane Wallacehoskin has been unintentionally preparing for lockdown.

Every week he teaches around 300 people kenpo, a martial art, at Waiwhakaiho-based school, Local Impact Training Centre.

But in December, he extended his business by launching online classes to people who live rurally and to those who don't cope as well in a group setting.

SUPPLIED Wallacehoskin, pictured with daughter Symonn, left, and wife Tessa, centre, said it was important for children and families to have something positive to focus on during the lockdown.

Then, in response to the coronavirus crisis, the nation went into alert level-4 at 11.59pm on March 25. For the next four weeks everyone but essential workers must stay at home.

While on lockdown people are able to exercise in their neighbourhood or travel to essential services such as supermarkets or pharmacies. All other activities should be avoided.

Cancelling classes usually taught in-studio, however, was not an option for Wallacehoskin. He's gone full virtual instead.

SIMON O'CONNOR/STUFF Keely Phillips, 9, is one of Wallacehoskin's students who will continue to train via the virtual lessons.

"With the launch of our online classes we'd prepped for this moment, really.

"We didn't want to disrupt the kids' routines. All of their sports and everything else has been cancelled and we knew we could easily teach it online."

Last week, Wallacehoskin taught hundreds of students in the comfort of their own homes with the use of video communication app Zoom, and the virtual training will continue until the lockdown is lifted.

During such a period of uncertainty, the father-of-four believed it was important for children to focus on something that could empower them and build their confidence.

SIMON O'CONNOR/STUFF Phillips and his classmates are able to see one another training through the use of app Zoom, which Phillips thought "was cool".

"There's so much negativity going on at the moment with Covid-19 and I just want to give families and kids something positive to focus on.

"Four weeks of not being able to teach would have hit me just as hard as well. This is my passion."

Wallacehoskin said the response to the virtual delivery had been overwhelming.

"Everyone's been logging on to classes and everyone's just been really grateful we've been able to help continue their normal routine.

"And the good thing with the Zoom app is they can all see their friends online training at the same time."

With so many sudden changes to daily life, level two student Keely Phillips was "pretty happy" he could still don his kenpo gi and take part in class.

"It was pretty different doing it at home," he said. "But it was cool too because everyone was still there on the screen."

* Wallacehoskin is offering free online martial arts lessons, via Facebook live on page Online Martial Arts Support Group, every Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 3pm for the period of the lockdown.