Waiting out the coronavirus lockdown in a deserted Canadian ski resort

Alicia Jamieson describes her experience of lockdown while in Whistler, Canada.

Alicia Jamieson was having the time of her life living and working in one of Canada's best ski towns, but now she's lost her job, the ski resorts have closed down and the town's deserted.

Leaving Stratford in Taranaki three years ago to travel the world, she stopped in Whistler in November to work in the tourism industry until June.

ALICIA JAMIESON Whistler is one of Canada's best ski towns.

And although the town isn't in as tough a coronavirus lockdown as New Zealand, with only social distancing, gathering and essential services guidelines in place, the once-bustling ski resorts and party areas have shut down completely.

"Whistler is dead," Jamieson said.

"The bustling village stroll is deserted and the slopes that should have thousands on it are empty. It feels different even. Somehow within two weeks it went from feeling like our beloved winter destination to spring. It's going to be different well after this is all over, too.

ALICIA JAMIESON "The first big sign for us was when the mountain closed the ski field."

"The first big sign for us was when the mountain closed the ski field. Whistler Blackcomb is like the heartbeat of Whistler during the winter so without that, people stopped coming and businesses struggled."

The closure of ski fields was closely followed by the closure of schools as Canada's Covid-19 cases continue to grow into thousands, and within two weeks most people in the town were facing unemployment.

After most of the ski field workers were made redundant all at once, a huge leaving party was thrown on a frozen lake.

This went against all social distancing guidelines and caused outrage in the town.

"After that the message hit home."

ALICIA JAMIESON Signs have been erected around the town.

Jamieson, 24, is now hunkering down with five, also unemployed, friends, which has been fun for them.

But from the window she's been watching friend after friend leave the town to go back home, without being able to say goodbye.

"A lot of the people who live in Whistler are temporary international workers, so understandably they're all high-tailing it home."

ALICIA JAMIESON Jamieson is in lockdown with five of her friends, while many others leave the town.

And although Jamieson could never have expected this to disrupt her working holiday, she was remaining positive and wasn't planning on coming home just yet.

"I'm trying to see this all as an opportunity. When else will I get a month or more to restart, assess my position and plan for the next chapter?

"Support and love can still be shared over distance, so I'm fine. And I know Stratford has a strong sense of community and that family back home will be looked after."