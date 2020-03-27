Te Karaka Taranaki Community Fund has been set up to help people in need

As the lockdown continues, a fund has been set up help people in need.

A new fund has been set up to help people in the Taranaki community who are struggling.

The Te Karaka Taranaki Community Fund 2020 has been established to help people who are facing increasing hardship as the fall-out from coronavirus continues, Te Karaka Foundation chief executive Grace Wesolowska said.

And Wesolowska is encouraging people to donate to the fund.

"It doesn't matter how big or small the donation is. I think if we don't get the community behind it we won't get anywhere. We need to help each other."

The new fund received a donation of $10,000 from an anonymous donor 30 minutes after the fund was launched.

And Te Karaka Foundation founder and supporter The Tindall Foundation gave $25,000 to distribute in the community, she said.

"This was to help the Taranaki community in these difficult times. I asked what his priority was, he said 'whānau, people in need, isolated elderly, where ever the need is. We can start distributing as soon as we get the fund, which is in April ."

A woman had just called her to say she was having emergency surgery next week, unrelated to coronavirus, and could they assist her with funding for rehab and to change accommodation so people could look after her, Wesolowska said.

"We would like to simplify applications as much as we can, so it won't be the standard application process. I will help them to put the application through and the trustees will approve it nearly on the spot. And the money will be transferred."

Some of the people the foundation has helped in the past have already been on the phone asking for help, she said.

"There will be a lot of people needing help and I hope we can encourage our community to donate."

People can apply for help by emailing the foundation at info@tkf.org.nz.

Donations can be made through the website: tkf.org.nz.