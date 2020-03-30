Coronavirus: Buy and sell Facebook page shuts during lockdown to limit face-to-face contact

A Facebook buy and sell page has shut down during the lockdown and urges others to do the same.

The creators of a New Plymouth buy and sell Facebook group have shut it down over the coronavirus lockdown period and are urging others to do the same.

Sam Lindsay and her partner, Rex Everitt, created the group four years ago after noticing similar pages pop up without administrators. This sometimes saw users targeted by scammers.

On Wednesday, ahead of the country going into lockdown, Lindsay posted to the 12,255 members saying it was a good idea for the page to temporarily stop.

"We went into lockdown early because we are both high risk and they were saying the virus can last on surfaces so it just made sense to let people know to shut it down for a while.

"It just saves all that hassle and worry and there's a lot of people out there who are scared about this situation."

Buy and sell pages are created on Facebook for different areas by residents and other locals can join and post things they are wanting to sell.

The transaction usually works by going to the person's home and exchanging the money and the goods.

Before posting, Lindsay created a poll so members could vote on if the page should stop operating temporarily and the majority agreed.

Many members commented on Lindsay's post, saying they had already pulled their listed items off.

Lindsay said it was something for other buy and sell pages to consider.

"To all those that haven't, it might be something worth considering.

"It's not a permanent thing. It's not like we're making money off these groups. It's about keeping everyone else safe."

Auction site TradeMe announced only certain trades would be able to go ahead during Level 4 lockdown.

The site has extended all its casual auctions by four weeks after being told that couriers will only be able to deliver essential items.

"We're taking these steps because we don't want to encourage any non-essential travel, face-to-face contact or courier bookings," the auction site said.