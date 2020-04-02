Coronavirus: Taranaki firms team up to make hand sanitiser for essential businesses

Shining Peak Brewery and LWF Distilling are teaming up to make hand sanitiser for essential businesses during the lockdown.

Two Taranaki alcohol companies have joined forces to provide essential businesses with hand sanitiser.

Janet Charteris, of LWF Distilling, in Oakura, was already adapting to the new reality of the coronavirus and using the excess alcohol from producing rum to make hand sanitiser.

The Ministry of Health says basic hygiene, such as washing hands regularly and using hand sanitiser, is the most important way to stop the spread of infections including Covid-19.

But when large-scale businesses classed as 'essential' in the level 4 lockdown began getting in touch to get their hands on some, Charteris knew she had to change her approach.

In order to supply 'essential' businesses she needed a bigger fermenter to produce the alcohol needed.

SIMON O'CONNOR/STUFF Janet Charteris began using her leftover alcohol to make the sanitiser last week but has teamed up with Shining Peak as she needs to make large quantities and quickly.

She teamed up with New Plymouth brewery Shining Peak, which has a much larger fermenter, and together they hope to have their first batch ready next week.

Although production will remain small they hope that, combined, they can support local essential businesses in the short term.

"We still highly recommend they source from their existing suppliers; they are the best situated to meet this demand," Charteris said.

"But we're confident that following the World Health Organisation recipe strictly we can provide a bridge until normal supply can continue."

LWF Distilling has stopped selling 'non-essential' hand sanitiser until further notice.

Charteris said everyone in lockdown will have access to soap and water which is a more effective defence anyway.

"We need to protect our services who are out their helping and don't have access to soap and water while doing their jobs for us".

Fonterra has announced it has joined the effort to boost New Zealand's hand sanitiser stocks as demand skyrockets due to coronavirus.

The dairy giant is making 250,000 litres of ethanol available to companies making the sought-after product, which has been selling for as much as $150 a litre.

It is also increasing ethanol production at one of its plants with plans to make an extra 220,000 litres for use in hand sanitiser .