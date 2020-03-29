Taranaki's confirmed coronavirus cases rise to 11, with one in hospital

Two people are in intensive care in hospital, officials said on Saturday.

Taranaki has 11 confirmed cases of coronavirus and its first hospitalisation relating to the disease.

The latest four cases for the region were announced on Saturday, taking the total count to 11 confirmed and one probable.

But there were no Taranaki cases on Sunday, when the national total rose by 63 to 514 and the country reported its first death relating to the virus.

A West Coast woman in her 70s died early Sunday morning of Covid-19.

ANDY JACKSON/STUFF On the third day of lockdown, four new confirmed cases were announced in Taranaki, taking the regions total to 11 confirmed and 12 probable.

She had initially been admitted to hospital with what was thought to be influenza complicated by a underlying chronic health condition.

Of the new national cases, 60 were confirmed and 3 were probable, while 56 people have recovered.

Taranaki's latest four were a 71-year-old man who recently travelled to the United Kingdom, and a 26-year-old man with recent travel history to the United Kingdom, Dubai and Bali.

A third man, aged 55, had recently travelled to Europe while the fourth case, a 31-year-old woman, had also been overseas but to where has not yet been revealed

Taranaki DHB's chief medical advisor Dr Greg Simmons said one of the four new cases was at Taranaki Base Hospital receiving treatment.

The man is in a stable condition.

Simmons said the Public Health team had made contact with the latest cases and were getting detail for their close contacts.

He said there was no evidence, as yet, of community transmission in Taranaki.

"All of our cases so far in Taranaki are in people returning home from overseas or are people in household settings who have caught the illness from those who have returned from overseas," he said.

However, he warned everyone to stay within their isolation bubble and remain at home.

"This breaks the chain of infection and stops the virus spreading."

New Zealand went into alert level four on Wednesday night, and for the next four weeks everyone but essential workers must stay at home.

While on lockdown people are able to exercise in their neighbourhood or travel to essential services such as supermarkets or pharmacies. All other activities have been prohibited.

Taranaki police have pulled over a number of motorists on the road for non-essential reasons and surfers have been continually seen out on the waves.

At Saturday's daily briefing, John Ombler, All of Government Controller, said while police reported most people across the country were following the new rules, they have also had discussions with a number of people flouting them.

He had heard about people playing touch rugby and frisbee in parks.

BRODY DOLAN/STUFF Surfers ignoring lockdown rules around the Taranaki coast line.

"That is just stupid. People need to stop doing that sort of thing ... please don't do it - don't be stupid," he said.

"We don't want people congregating at parks and beaches. Keep to the two metre rule ... Don't go swimming or surfing. A walk along the beach is fine but don't do anything that may result you needing help."

He advised people to phone police on 105 if they saw anyone ignoring the rules.