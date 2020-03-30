Huge wind turbine blades to be moved from New Plymouth to Palmerston North

Wind blade turbines for Mercury's Turitea wind farm arrived at Port Taranaki from the Port of Taranto, in Italy in February.

Transportation of 99 massive wind turbine blades from Port Taranaki to Palmerston North will begin this week.

The 55-metre long blades arrived on the general cargo vessel BBC Amber from Italy's Port of Taranto in early February.

In a move to free up storage space at Port Taranaki, transportation of the blades will begin on Tuesday.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency Transport Systems Manager Ross I'Anson said despite most activities having been paused during the coronavirus lockdown, moving the blades was deemed essential.

"The space they are occupying at the Port is needed for incoming cargo, so Waka Kotahi has granted approval for the blades to be moved during the lockdown period," he said.

"All necessary steps to conform with Ministry of Health guidelines pertaining to the Covid-19 crisis and work practices will be taken during this activity, to help keep everyone safe."

The blades would be moved two at a time by truck along State Highway 44 and State Highway 3 each week between Monday and Friday - a total of 10 a week.

​The cargo would leave Port Taranaki at 3am and was expected to arrive in Palmerston North at 8am.

PIP GUTHRIE/PORT TARANAKI They will be on the move again this week as transportation of them to Palmerston North begins. It is expected to take up to eight weeks to move all 99.

It was expected to take up to eight weeks to move all of the blades.

Following the move, they would be stored at a facility on the outskirts of Palmerston North but are destined for Mercury's new wind farm, which is under construction in Turitea, Manawatū.

I'Anson encouraged people to keep an eye out their window for the blades while in transit.

"At 55 metres long, these blades will be an interesting sight on our roads and may provide some entertainment for people looking from their windows during the lockdown," he said.

In mid-May, even bigger wind turbine blades were expected to arrive at Port Taranaki - and these would stay closer to home.

Ninety-three 64m blades, along with 31 towers and turbine units, would arrive to be transported to Tilt Renewables' $277 million Waipipi wind farm, between Pātea and Waverley.