Coronvirus: New Plymouth District Council closes public car parks and halts libraries' wifi

The car park at Lake Rotomanu was blocked off on Sunday afternoon.

New Plymouth car parks have been closed, freedom campers are being moved and some public wifi networks are being shut-off in a bid to combat coronavirus.

On Sunday, New Plymouth District Council (NPDC) closed 14 of its public carparks for the duration of the lockdown period, including parking lots that provide options for freedom campers.

BRODY DOLAN/STUFF Blockades were placed around public car parks in New Plymouth over the weekend. These two surfers were in the water at Back Beach when the car park was blocked off.

Barriers have been placed at the entrances of the car parks, which include East End, Fitzroy, Oakura and Back Beaches.

Other parking lots closed are Kawaroa, Corbett Park, Battiscombe Tce, Lake Rotomanu, Audrey Gale, Molesworth St, Buller St (also known as Pig-Out Point), Rogan St playground, Pukekura Park and the car park near the Wind Wand.

Freedom campers affected by the car park closures should go to New Plymouth's Belt Road Holiday Park or Hāwera Holiday Park, Sue Kelly, of Taranaki Civil Defence and Emergency Management, said. Both parks had the necessary facilities and hygiene precautions in place to protect both campers and the local community, she said.

BRODY DOLAN/STUFF Paritutu Rock car park is now barricaded.

"Mobile homes come with elevated risks of transmission as they move to access necessary facilities. We need to be confident that both self contained and non-self contained are in a safe and consistent location."

Closing the car parks would impact normal use of local residents also, Kelly said.

"But these are not normal times."

New Zealand went into alert level four on Wednesday night, and for the next four weeks everyone but essential workers must stay at home.

While on lockdown people are able to exercise in their neighbourhood or travel to essential services such as supermarkets or pharmacies. All other activities have been prohibited.

BRODY DOLAN/STUFF The Coastal Walkway car park was also closed off.

To reduce the risk of people congregating in public places, a number of public wifi networks provided through the region's libraries have been switched off.

"Public wifi networks were identified as potentially attracting crowds, where the risk of transmission of Covid-19 could be elevated," Kelly said.

NPDC libraries would offer a new service for those who do not have access to the internet. To take up the offer, people were advised to call NPDC libraries on 027 646 4745.

New Plymouth Mayor Neil Holdom said the temporary changes were a needs must.

"As a community we have to take a leadership role and step up," he said.

BRODY DOLAN/STUFF Cyclists enjoy the coastal walkway behind the blockades at East End Beach

"We know that we have this virus in our region and there's the real potential to crush it."

As of Sunday, there were 11 confirmed cases in Taranaki and one probable. One of the confirmed cases, a man, is in Taranaki Base Hospital in a stable condition.

Nationwide there are a total of 514 confirmed and probable cases. While 56 people have recovered the country's first person has died from the virus.

A West Coast woman in her 70s died early Sunday morning of Covid-19.

BRODY DOLAN/STUFF Fitzroy car park is now inaccessible to cars.

Holdom said the additional steps would help enforce the lockdown rules and stamp out spread of the disease.

"Let's make Taranaki the first place to eradicate this virus."

