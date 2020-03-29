Fire crews fight well-involved South Taranaki house fire

New Plymouth fire crews were called to a Brooklands Rd house fire on Saturday.

Three fire crews tackled a well-involved blaze at a South Taranaki house late Saturday night.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand (FENZ) were alerted to the fire on Smith St in Waverley at 9.50pm.

Crews from Waverley, Pātea and New Plymouth worked until around 12.30am on Sunday to extinguish the fire, FENZ central region shift manager Jill Webley said.

"They had it under control pretty quickly," she said. "Then they were dampening and making sure the fire was completely extinguished."

Waverley fire chief Alan Hickford said the fire started in the kitchen and had gutted more than half the house.

He said the cause of the fire was unknown at this stage.

A woman lived at the address and was uninjured in the fire.

BRODY DOLAN/STUFF The electrical fire started in the kitchen of the New Plymouth property.

Immediately following the blaze, plans were put in place for her to stay with people known to her, Hickford said.

After extinguishing the fire, crews then spent a couple of hours cleaning their gear as there were new procedures in place "which take a while", Hickford said.

"Some of us didn't get home until three o'clock this morning."

Earlier on Saturday, New Plymouth fire crews were called to a house fire on Brooklands Rd.

FENZ's Webley said a fire had started in the kitchen at the property around 4pm but was extinguished within half an hour of the crews' arrival.

She said no one was home at the time.

BRODY DOLAN/STUFF The crews were able to extinguish the New Plymouth fire within half an hour of arriving.

A witness said a neighbour had smelt "electrics" burning and rushed outside to see smoke billowing from the roof.

The neighbour phoned FENZ and the property owners were then contacted.

"I feel sorry for the people; they're lovely people," the witness said.