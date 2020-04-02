Former New Plymouth mayor, loving mum and community advocate remembered

The first female mayor of New Plymouth, who has died aged 78, was committed to the city and its community, former colleagues say.

Claire Stewart served on New Plymouth District Council from 1989, the year it switched from New Plymouth City Council, until 2001, including nine years as mayor from 1992.

She died on Sunday afternoon in Noosa, Australia, where she moved almost ten years ago to be closer to her family.

During her time in office, the Coastal Walkway was extended and Puke Ariki got the go-ahead, which were two of her great achievements, her former deputy, Lynn Bublitz, said.

A mother of five, and grandmother of 15, Claire Stewart's early years caring for her family and late husband, John - known as JJ - helped set her up to be New Plymouth's first female mayor, Bublitz said.

"She acted with concern for the community - always concern for the community - but with an eye on making the place vibrant.

"She was considerate, supportive, and she had a good sense of humour. She was a good friend."

Mark Dwyer Stewart and her husband, JJ, in 2001.

Another of Stewart's former deputies, Peter Tennant, who succeeded her as mayor after her resignation to support her ill husband, said she was "absolutely committed" to New Plymouth and Taranaki.

"She was a fierce advocate for this place," he said.

"She was one of those who broke glass ceilings for women. She was an advocate for the underdog. She ran a tight team but a good team."

Stewart also served on the district health board and Taranaki Regional Council.

A teacher by trade, Claire Stewart trained in Palmerston North, and also played hockey and basketball, joined the athletics team and swam for the college. She also represented Manawatū in hockey, and in later years was a good golfer.

Son Cam Stewart described his mother as stoic, unflappable and loving and caring towards him and his four siblings - Chas, Sarah, Richard and Terry.

"Before Mum was 28 she had five little kids."

Cam said they grew up in the country after his father took a job at the Flockhouse farm and agriculture training school near Bulls.

With his father travelled a lot, including coaching the All Blacks, his mum would hold the fort.

She was also very musical, and there was always music around the house, Cam said.

Mark Taylor Stewart and former deputy Peter Tennant overlooking the Coastal Walkway - an extension was opened during Stewart's term.

He moved to Australia, where he runs a seafood distribution company with brother Chas, just after his mother's election to council, but said she enjoyed the challenge and never had an agenda.

"She enjoyed the opportunity to make a positive difference.

"You wouldn't meet a more honest politician."

There's also a potential case of history repeating itself - Cam's wife, also Clare, is currently leading the race for mayor of Noosa after last Saturday's election.

But there are still postal votes to go, so there no guarantee yet.

"It's quite ironic that my mum was Claire the mayor and my wife, hopefully, is going to be Clare the mayor."

A small funeral service will be held on Thursday afternoon in compliance with Australia's coronavirus restrictions, and it will be streamed on the internet for family.

A larger memorial will be held later in the year in New Plymouth, and Stewart's ashes will be scattered at that time.