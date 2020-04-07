Breaking free when you're in the lockdown

Joshua Sullivan, 8, won't get bored during his lockdown - he's perfecting his drumming.

Joshua Sullivan isn't spending his four weeks of lockdown thinking about coronavirus - he'll be smashing his drum kit and perfecting as many songs as he can to entertain people online.

Joshua's long-term goal is to be in a band, and while he may only be eight, he's one of the many people around Taranaki who are using their lockdown to work toward something.

New Zealand went into lockdown at 11.59pm on Wednesday March 25. For the four weeks that follow everyone but essential workers must stay at home. While on lockdown people are able to exercise in their neighbourhood or travel to essential services such as supermarkets or pharmacies. All other activities should be avoided.

SIMON O'CONNOR/STUFF Eight-year-old Joshua Sullivan can listen to a song, pick up the beat and learn it off by heart.

Eight-year-old Joshua isn't too bothered - now he has plenty of time to learn new songs to post to his 'Joshua Drummer' Facebook and entertain people every day of the lockdown.

READ MORE:

* Coronavirus: we will get through this, say Taranaki's three MPs

* Coronavirus: Five-bale teddy bear not hard to hunt

* The Good Neighbour who's keeping an eye on everyone at 74

* The Good Neighbours reaching out via letter during lockdown

​* Coronavirus: Full coverage

The Kaponga Primary School student can't read music but he knows the noise his drum kit makes.

"He sits there and listens to a song and he slowly picks it up," his dad, David, says. "Before you know it, he's conquered it."

When he's not riding his bike and playing games, Joshua tends to pick up the sticks anywhere between seven in the morning and 10 at night.

"We're quite lucky with no neighbours," David says of their Managtoki, South Taranaki, home.

SIMON O'CONNOR/STUFF Joshua wants to perfect a trick or two during lockdown too.

Especially because Joshua is such a perfectionist that he starts songs again if he makes the smallest mistake, David says.

They listen to a lot of music at home, which may be where Joshua's love comes from, and it takes him about a week to learn a song - but that may be quicker now he's not going to school.

He might perfect another goal of his with that extra time, too.

"I might try to flip my drum stick and catch it and keep playing," Joshua says.

SIMON O'CONNOR/STUFF Justine Olckers has decided she's going to have her second novel written, and published, by the end of lockdown.

For Justine Olckers, her lockdown is going to be spent doing something a lot quieter - writing a novel.

It won't be her first and it won't be her last, but her goal is to finish by the end of the lockdown.

"I'm itching to do this," Olckers says. "I'm hoping within these three weeks it will be completed and ready on Amazon."

The Hāwera-based author says she plans to do this at night, when her children Tiffany, 10, Coraline, 7, and William, 3, are asleep and the world is quiet.

"That's when I climb into my writing."

Olckers is compiling all her poems, which "speak from the heart", and short stories, from nearly 20 years ago, to now.

The teacher aide at Turuturu School hasn't named it - yet - but she thinks that will come to her when she's immersed in her writing.

The 33-year-old, her husband, Paul, and their children moved to New Zealand from South Africa a year ago, and she said the "most beautiful country in the world" inspired her to write more.

Her first novel, which will form a trilogy, is called Letters to Titan and is on Amazon after being published a month ago. She says it's got "the best ending I've ever thought of".

But Olckers said her editor was calling for her to pull all her old work together, so she thought now would be perfect.

"I've always had a love and passion for writing," she says. "But I'm not Stephen King yet."

Supplied Jaide Whiteman has picked up an intense lockdown workout challenge, and improvised with some of the equipment.

For Jaide Whiteman, it's her competitive streak that's got her moving during the lockdown - and really moving, she says.

Whiteman is taking part in a 'lockdown challenge' through her local gym, Snap Fitness New Plymouth, and is keeping active for hours a day.

"I'm honestly just doing it so I'm away from the fridge," Whiteman says. "I'm loving it."

She had just finished a six-week challenge before lockdown started and loved the competitive side of it. Her current 'Quaran-team' challenge involves about 80 people and Whiteman says she's currently on top.

The mother-of-three owns King's Society barbershop in New Plymouth and has plenty of time on her hands at the moment.

Which is why she's filled it with improvising workouts in her garage - she's using jack stands as weights and a chilly bin for squats - along other lockdown-allowed activities.

"I literally have been jogging on the spot."

SIMON O'CONNOR/STUFF Craig Hicks is filling his four weeks with DIY projects around his Stratford property.

For Craig Hicks, the spare time that came with the lockdown has been filled with DIY projects at home.

He's so busy that he only relaxes at night time.

"I'm not one to just sit on my bum and wait around," Hicks says.

He's been waterblasting basically everything around the home he usually rents out through Airbnb, his small unit and workshop garage, too.

And that's in preparation for the painting projects he has planned.

And, when the carpet layer gets a minute, he plans to tidy up his work van and other vehicles as well.

"I'm quite busy at the moment," Hicks says. "It's actually a good time for me really, it's actually a good catch up."

He thinks he has enough projects to do for four weeks - "as long as I don't go too fast.

"I'm hoping to get on top of it all."

While he could chose to spend the time relaxing on the couch, Hicks prefers to get things done around the place.

"You can see what you've done and appreciate it."