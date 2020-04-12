Taranaki pensioner to wait another two weeks for flu vaccination amid national shortage

A national shortage of flu vaccines has meant some vulnerable Taranaki people are waiting up to two weeks.

Nearly 13,000 flu vaccinations have been distributed throughout Taranaki, but a national shortage means many who need it the most are unable to get it.

Hāwera resident John Jensen waited nearly a fortnight to get his flu jab, but now has to wait another two weeks for an appointment after his local medical centre ran out.

Jensen said he was "peeved off" when he found out he wasn't getting his flu jab, but didn't know where to put the blame.

"I got a message on my phone that my appointment is cancelled because there is no more vaccines," the 77-year-old said.

"I can't blame the clinic for that, it's hard to know where to put the blame really," he said.

Ngawai Henare, Taranaki District Health Board's chief advisor Māori Health said the vaccine is currently only offered to people over the age of 65, pregnant women, people with certain chronic health conditions, children with a history of severe respiratory illness, and frontline workers.

More than 12,900 vaccines had been delivered to Taranaki, but some medical centres had already run out, and TDHB was sharing the vaccines between some clinics to meet the high demand.

"Supply of vaccine has been an issue at times due to a heavier demand at this time of year than usual.

"Some GP clinics, such as those in Hāwera, have been proactive in their vaccination programmes and have run out. Whilst we wait for more supply to arrive we are sharing the vaccines between some providers to ensure we meet clinic need.

"We are trying to manage the supply as much as possible and are confident there will be enough for all of our clinics."

Henare said new supplies were coming into the region as the country prepares for the public vaccine programme, which starts on Monday .