Coronavirus: Whānau-based business likely to be hit worst by economic fallout

The grim economic picture forming in Aotearoa in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic will hit some Māori hard, with some whānau businesses unlikely to survive.

Gaylene Findlay, principal of accountancy firm BDO Taranaki, said the impact of the nationwide lockdown, which came into force at 11.59pm on March 25, would be felt at the whānau business level most.

As a result of being closed down if deemed non-essential, the lockdown would prove "fatal" with most not surviving the financial impact, she said.

Gaylene Findlay, from accountancy firm BDO Taranaki, says whānau based businesses will suffer most from the economic fallout caused by Covid-19.

"While some will survive, I think we are going to see dire outcomes in our small business market, to which Māori contribute," Findlay said.

The Government has already forecast that the economic impact of coronavirus on New Zealand will outstrip the financial turmoil created by the 2008 Global Financial Crisis (GFC).

Unemployment levels would exceed the 6.7 per cent reached during the GFC and the nation's gross domestic product would also be effected, Finance Minister Grant Robertson told the Epidemic Response select committee on Wednesday.

Cashed up businesses could seize opportunities to pick up cheap assets in the wake of the economic meltdown caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Economic consultant Cameron Bagrie didn't mince words when talking about the financial future for the country.

"There are certainly a whole lot of economic challenges. The outlook is poor and that's a polite way of putting it," he said.

He said he did not think there would be too many businesses completely immune to the impact of coronavirus but it would just be a matter of degree.

"There are going to be a lot of failures out of this and for a lot of businesses, there is no future."

Bagrie said those with a strong exposure to the tourism market faced few prospects but those involved in the digital economy were "probably going to get turbocharged".

While those who are cashed up, with strong balance sheets, could be in a position to snap up cheap assets which become available, he also pointed to the disproportionate impact a higher unemployment rate would have on Māori.

Findlay, a Māori business mentor, said Taranaki would not be hit as hard as others, such as Northland which relied on forestry and tourism; however plenty of businesses will be impacted.

For iwi, Findlay said there would be a varying impact and that depended on where settlement funds were invested commercially.

Economic consultant Cameron Bagrie says the country's economic outlook was poor and some businesses will not survive.

"However, the social arms of these entities will continue on as an essential business in supporting their people and communities."

In terms of hapū, she said they tended to be landowner based and involved in primary industries, like food production.

She said these groups tended to be conservative and carried minimal debt and Findlay expected them to carry on normally.

Findlay said business will look very different post the coronavirus pandemic but there was also "huge opportunity" for innovation.

"Now is the time to pull out that strategic plan and consider what the new normal will look like."