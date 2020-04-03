Coronavirus: Council calls for Taranaki to unite against virus in quirky ways

A decorated fence like this one on Tukapa St could become the norm throughout Taranaki as NPDC proposes ways to unite the region.

Putting your Christmas lights up early is just one of the things New Plymouth District Council is proposing as a way to unite Taranaki during lockdown.

NPDC has set up a survey for the region to vote on how to band together and show solidarity while fighting the coronavirus pandemic.

New Zealand went into alert level-4 at 11.59pm on March 25. For the next four weeks everyone but essential workers must stay at home.

While on lockdown people are able to exercise in their neighbourhood or travel to essential services such as supermarkets or pharmacies. All other activities should be avoided.

﻿"We've come up with four ideas we think will help our people band together and show solidarity, easy things we can do from our homes, whether we're in Opunake or Pātea, or Stratford or Waitara, things that will show everyone we are together as one to fight and beat Covid-19," New Plymouth mayor Neil Holdom said.

NPDC have provided four options to vote for: putting up Christmas lights on your house eight months early, using chalk to create art on driveways and footpaths, decorating your mailbox amber and black or showing gratitude to essential workers by creating 'thank you' signs to hang outside your home.

"We all need to be safe, stay home, and save lives but in the weeks and months ahead we're going to need some Taranaki spirit to help us through it," Holdom said.

You can vote for your favourite idea at https://www.newplymouthnz.com/Council/About-the-Council/Unite-Taranaki.