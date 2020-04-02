Coronavirus: New Plymouth Airport's $28m new terminal to close after Air NZ pulls flights

New Plymouth Airport is set to close for the remainder of the lockdown after Air New Zealand slashed domestic flights by 95 per cent.

Just over two weeks after it opened, New Plymouth Airport's $28million new terminal is closing because of the coronavirus lockdown.

Air New Zealand has cut 95 per cent of its domestic flights and from Friday will only operate out of Auckland, Wellington, Christchurch, Dunedin and Nelson until Alert Level 4 is lowered.

As a result the new terminal, which opened on March 17, will be closed from Saturday due to no flights coming in or out, Wayne Wootton, chief executive of New Plymouth Airport company Papa Rererangi i Puketapu, said.

"We'll be closing the terminal altogether and we'll be just coming in, in case an emergency comes in."

Wootton said they had been expecting the reduced schedule of domestic flights.

He had seen some planes coming in and out of the region with only a few people on board.

Wayne Wootton said it was disappointing the terminal had to close.

Air New Zealand was working to figure out how it would go back to the regular schedule of 160 flights between New Plymouth and Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch every week once the lockdown is lifted.

But right now, Wootton said it was tough not have the new terminal put to good use.

"It's hugely disappointing. This is an extremely unusual situation. It's unprecedented. We had no idea this was going to happen when we were building the terminal."

The new terminal only opened on March 17 but it will be closed from Saturday.

Taranaki Chamber of Commerce chief executive Arun Chaudhari said the closure would have limited impact on the region due to everyone being at home.

Essential service workers who needed to fly were managing with other arrangements, he said.

Chief executive of the Taranaki Chamber of Commerce, Arun Chaudhari, said the decision would not have a big impact on the region.

"One has to understand the rationale of them stopping the service," he said.

"We are here to look after our interests but we have to understand that nobody can run a business if it's not commercially viable."

Air New Zealand's chief revenue officer, Cam Wallace, said demand for flights was down 99 per cent and the new limited domestic schedule would enable essential travel only and keep air freight moving.

"Domestic travel is still an option but is extremely limited while New Zealand is at Alert Level 4 and we have updated our schedule to reflect this," he said.