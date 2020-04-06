Taranaki Cathedral's new deans commissioned over the internet

﻿﻿

Supplied Jacqui Paterson and Jay Ruka were commissioned as the new Deans of Taranaki Cathedral via Zoom.

The new deans of Taranaki Cathedral were commissioned in the same ceremony - even though one was in New Plymouth, the other in Raglan and the archbishops conducting the service were in New Plymouth, Gisborne and Rotorua.

Jacqui Paterson and Jay Ruka were commissioned as joint leaders of Taranaki Cathedral of St Mary over the internet, a first for the Anglican Church in New Zealand, on Saturday morning.

It is also the first time two people will share the dean role. Paterson will be the first woman dean in Taranaki, and Ruka, of Te Āti Awa, Ngāti Mutunga, Ngāti Koata and Ngā Puhi, will be the first Māori to hold the position in the region.

The service was performed by Archbishop Philip Richardson at his home in New Plymouth, and Archbishop Don Tamihere and the Church's first Maori woman bishop, Bishop Waitohiariki Quayle, from their homes in Gisborne and Carterton respectively.

GLENN JEFFREY Jaqui Paterson is one of two new Deans who will lead the Taranaki Cathedral of St Mary's Cathedral in New Plymouth

Paterson participated from her New Plymouth home and Ruka from Raglan, where he is isolating with his family during the Level 4 lockdown.

Also joining the conference call were 91 church leaders, whānau and members of the Taranaki Cathedral congregation, while a further 160 people watched the live stream on Facebook, with several hundred more viewing later.

Archbishop Richardson said it was more important than ever to come together.

"Not only to connect with each other and celebrate this new chapter at Taranaki Cathedral but to demonstrate that we can all adapt and move forward during uncertain and challenging times."

Paterson said the service was really special and profound "in all sorts of ways".

But she did miss not getting to catch up with old friends who had been expected to attend.

"I'm working fulltime from home.

"The current situation brings into focus just how lonely and challenging leading can be, so I am especially grateful to be working in partnership with Jay.

"While we cannot come together right now, Jay and I are really looking forward to connecting in new and innovative ways with all the people who make Taranaki Cathedral such a special community."

Ruka and his family will be based in Raglan until the end of the year, so his children finish school, but he will work in New Plymouth one week a month, he said.

He has been appointed Director of the Paul Reeves Centre, the education development at the heart of the Cathedral's $15 million building, restoration and earthquake strengthening project due to start later this year

"The major part of my role as dean is to help pioneer the Paul Reeves Centre."

Ruka is excited about the role and carrying on the former Archbishop of New Zealand's work of reconciliation, he said.

During the commissioning service, Paterson and Ruka received the authority to lead and oversee the Taranaki Cathedral Church of St Mary. Paterson was also appointed Archdeacon of Parininihi.