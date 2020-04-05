Fishing, tramping and surfing now banned, and burning rubbish at home is also not allowed

Two police officers were speaking with a family fishing and others on the lee breakwater in New Plymouth on Saturday.

People who were out fishing on the lee breakwater in New Plymouth were told to go home by police.

And New Plymouth fire crews are being called out to an increasing number of backyard rubbish fires, which are illegal under council bylaws.

Under the rules of a new Health Notice announced on Saturday, exercise and recreation "does not involve" fishing, surfing, boating, hunting and tramping.

On Sunday police didn't comment on Taranaki specifically, but, in an emailed statement, a spokesperson said police were continuing to be visible in the community and having conversations to reinforce the guidelines around what New Zealanders should be doing.

"We are asking people to stay local, apply common sense and not do anything that could risk injury or require search and rescue services."

The Health Notice, issued by Director General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield, provides additional guidance on the rules around Alert Level 4, the spokesperson said.

"The notice makes it clear what types of outdoor exercise and recreation people shouldn't do."

GLENN JEFFREY Police patrol Bell Block beach after reports of people breaching the lockdown on Sunday.

In New Plymouth some people are using the time in lockdown to clean up their section and then burning their rubbish in the backyard, which is not allowed under New Plymouth District Council bylaws.

This has means Fire and Emergency New Zealand (FENZ) firefighters are having to attend and talk to homeowners, New Plymouth senior station officer Blake Marston said.

"It exposes us unnecessarily."

A lot of people are using braziers for heating and that's ok, as long as it's not a "smoke nuisance" to neighbours, he said.

"But people are burning bits of bush or old timber from their shed. We always have them but we're getting an increasing number of calls."

A New Plymouth District Council bylaw says burning rubbish in the backyard is not allowed, Marston said.

"You have to dispose of rubbish appropriately. There is a website checkitsalright.nz that says what people are allowed to do burning-wise. It's a good tool."

FENZ was also called to a bonfire on the beach in New Plymouth on Saturday.

Taranaki Civil Defence Emergency Management Group Controller Craig Campbell-Smart said more than a week into Alert Level 4 it was disappointing to see people not following the measures put in place to keep us all safe.

"Getting out for some exercise is fine, but you still need to do the right thing by staying in your neighbourhood and avoiding unnecessary travel.

Stay in touch with your older relatives and vulnerable people, talk to friends, whānau and neighbours over the phone to offer support and a listening ear, Campbell-Smart said.