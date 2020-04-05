89 new cases of coronavirus in New Zealand; no new cases in Taranaki

There are no new cases of coronavirus in Taranaki.

There were no new cases of coronavirus reported in Taranaki over the weekend.

On Sunday, Dr Ashley Bloomfield, the Ministry of Health's director-general of health, said there were 48 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 and 41 new probable cases in New Zealand, bringing the nationwide total to 1039.

There have been no new cases in Taranaki since Wednesday. The region's total remains at 13 confirmed cases and one probable case. One person remains in Taranaki Base Hospital.

One person, from the West Coast, has died from coronavirus.

Bloomfield said 156 people have recovered from covid-19 and 15 people were in hospital, including three in ICU - one in Wellington and two in Auckland. Two people are in critical condition.

New Zealand is at Level-4 and for the next few weeks everyone but essential workers must stay at home.

While on lockdown people are able to exercise in their neighbourhood or travel to essential services such as supermarkets or pharmacies. All other activities should be avoided.