Coronavirus: Civil Defence warning after scam offers food parcels and loans

Taranaki residents are being targeted by fraudulent text messages offering welfare loans and food packages during the coronavirus lockdown.

Taranaki Civil Defence and Emergency Management (CDEM) said overseas scams and frauds exploiting the spread of Covid19 were increasing.

A text claiming to be from a New Zealand CDEM group was sent to approximately 50 people, followed by a second text offering loans for welfare and food packages.

Police and Taranaki CDEM said they would never contact the public via a text message like this.

READ MORE: Coronavirus: Full coverage

CDEM alternate controller Sue Kelly said fraudulent activity can increase when there is heightened public awareness about an issue, and the Covid19 response has fallen victim to this.

"Fraudulent behaviour is often successful when people are distracted or stressed, so it's more important than ever to stop and think about whether something you've received is unusual," she said.

"We encourage anyone who receives anything unusual, especially if asking for bank account details or personal information, to report the activity straight away to CERT NZ."

"This won't be the last time we hear of scams, so we need to stay vigilant and unite against both scammers and Covid19."

Kelly said scams and misinformation may arrive in the form of an email, text, phone call or through social media.

"It's important we all be aware of this and report anything out of the ordinary."