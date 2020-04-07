Coronavirus: Two men arrested by armed police after flouting lockdown

Armed police arrested two men at Bell Block beach on Monday afternoon after the were reported to be violating lockdown rules. (file photo)

A coronavirus lockdown violator who abused police while brandishing a knife was arrested by armed officers in Taranaki.

Police were alerted to two men fishing and snorkelling from a boat off the Bell Block coast about 4pm on Monday.

The pair were arrested and while a 33-year-old was later released with a pre-charge warning, a 28-year-old was charged with wilful damage and possession of an offensive weapon and is due to appear in the New Plymouth District Court.

A spokeswoman said the men were observed diving off the coast of the Bell Block area.

"When approached by officers, the men, one who had a knife, were verbally abusive towards officers," she said.

The older man was arrested without incident but his younger companion decided to take his chances and attempted to run from officers but his bid for freedom didn't last.

"The man then again approached officers, was verbally abusive and threw a rock at the patrol car. A rock was also thrown at a nearby house, breaking a window."

She said police were taking an education and encouragement approach to the enforcement of the alert level-4 restrictions.

"Stay home, save lives – the message is simple. We're all in this together."

The patrol car was not damaged.