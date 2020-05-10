Kids' library cards set to be freed from overdue charges in New Plymouth

From July 1, there are set to be no overdue charges for young people's library cards.

The ongoing worry of returning all the kids' library books on time will soon ease in New Plymouth

New Plymouth District Council's proposed annual plan, which comes into force on July 1, includes removing overdue charges from under-18s' cards.

In an emailed statement, council recreation and culture manager Teresa Turner said it would make library services more accessible to young people.

While the draft annual plan was revamped due to the coronavirus crisis, the library changes, part of the council's new fees schedule, are not affected.

As of April 7, there were 4567 library cards for young people, and of those 1961 have overdue charges, Turner said.

For kids it is 30 cents a day per overdue book, audiobook or magazine, while DVDs are $1.

This compared to 16,495 adult cards, 3874 of which had overdue charges. For adults, the charge is 50c a day per book/audiobook and $1.50 for a bestseller or DVD.

Having no overdue charges for young people was the norm across the majority of New Zealand libraries, the first draft plan noted.

All existing youth card charges will be cancelled.

However, the waived fees apply only to young people's cards - not to kids' books checked out on an adult card. And charges for lost books still apply.

Charges on youth cards equalled $21,419, built up over the last five years, which is 31 per cent of the overall $68,505 owed over the last five years. The highest charge on a single card was $737.

For the last three financial years, NPDC has received more than $30,000 a year in paid overdue charges.

The $5 replacement fee for a library card will also be dropped - the actual cost of a replacement is about 44c.

In South Taranaki, junior cards are also free from overdue charges, while in Stratford the charge is 10c per children's book a day, with a three-day grace period.

All overdue fines are on hold under coronavirus alert levels 4 and 3.

April saw a large jump in eBooks and eAudiobooks borrowed from Puke Ariki - 12,600 compared to 8800 in March and 7000 in February.