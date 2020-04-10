Police out in force in Taranaki for Easter weekend

New Plymouth is in lockdown but you might not know it. There was no shortage of people on the city's Coastal Walkway on Friday.

Sunshine and clear skies has got Taranaki's Easter weekend off to a promising start but police have warned they will be out in force to stop people breaking the lockdown rules.

The country is just over half-way through the four-week lockdown to combat the spread of coronavirus.

While on lockdown people are able to exercise in their neighbourhood or travel to essential services such as supermarkets or pharmacies.

Surfing, swimming, hunting and other similar outdoor activities have all been banned.

A police media spokesperson said checkpoints would be deployed at a number of locations throughout Taranaki to make sure people were not breaking the lockdown rules to try and have a "normal" Easter.

READ MORE:

* Coronavirus: Full coverage

* Coronavirus: Police turning back holidaymakers trying to breach lockdown rules

* This isn't a time to get away from it all. It's a time to stay away from it all.

* Coronavirus: Roadblocks to halt Covid-19 spread on West Coast not going ahead

SIMON O'CONNOR/STUFF Taranaki can look forward to warm temperatures and clear skies on Friday and Saturday, before the weather starts to sour on Sunday.

"Our primary focus will be on reminding people if you don't have to travel, then please don't," she said.



"For operational reasons we cannot confirm where the checkpoints will be."

On Wednesday newly appointed police commissioner Andrew Coster said travelling to and from different towns, including to the family bach for a break, was risky and not permitted.

"We know many New Zealanders may have been planning to catch up with friends and family this weekend, or travel to traditional holiday destinations but we urge anyone who was planning to do this – please change your plans and stay home," he said.

Since testing began there have been 14 cases of coronavirus found in Taranaki - 13 confirmed and one probable. There have been no new cases confirmed since since April 1.

Following on from a sunny Good Friday, Saturday's weather is forecast to be much the same, before an active front starts to make things a little less pleasant from Sunday.

"It's looking like towards late Sunday the front will start touching on the North Island," a MetService spokesperson said.

SIMON O'CONNOR/STUFF Police have reminded Taranaki people to stay off the roads unless traveling to or from an essential service. They have warned they will be out in force over the weekend to stop people breaking lockdown rules.

Heavy rain, strong winds and thundery showers are expected to take hold of Taranaki on Sunday night and Monday, before easing off and bringing a cold and cloudy Tuesday.

"Later towards next week it might start to get a little bit nicer," she said, but it wouldn't be as warm and sunny as Friday and Saturday.