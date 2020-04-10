Taranaki's mighty tōtara Dr Huirangi Waikerepuru has died

The 91-year-old spearheaded efforts to recognise Te Reo Māori in the 1980s.

Taranaki's great visionary, inspiring leader and champion of te reo Māori, Huirangi Waikerepuru, has died.

Waikerepuru, who spent his life battling to have Māori traditions of Aotearoa recognised, died on Wednesday in Palmerston North Hospital. He was 91.

Kaiwhakarite for Ngāti Ruanui, Rukutai Watene, said while his uncle, mentor and friend was known for his work with te reo Māori, there was so much more to him.

CHARLOTTE CURD/Fairfax NZ Dr Huirangi Waikerepuru, of Taranaki, fought for the preservation and revitalisation of te reo Māori for majority of his life.

"That's just one aspect to the calibre of the man," Watene said. "I grieve his loss."

READ MORE:

* Te reo Māori pioneer Dr Huirangi Waikerepuru has died, age 91

* Taranaki te reo pioneer honoured at inaugural language conference

* Remembering the battle to get recognition for te reo Māori

* Taranaki teachers meeting increased demand for Te Reo classes in Australia

"One person like that comes around every now and then. Not to say another one's not going to come," Watene said. "You have Nelson Mandela for South Africa, we had Huirangi for Ngāti Ruanui."

CHARLOTTE CURD/Fairfax NZ He was also a mentor to many, and was one of a kind according to those around him.

Waikerepuru was a teacher, a mentor, a builder when he needed to be, one of the founders of Māori radio station Te Korimako o Taranaki, and a man who always had a future focus, Watene said.

It would hard going forward as a whānau and community without Waikerepuru, he said.

"Huirangi was a one-man-band - he had all these attributes. For us to have that now we have to all come together."

Andy Jackson Waikerepuru was allowed to be brought home to South Taranaki from Palmerston North and buried at Te Whaiti Urupa.

Waikerepuru was born in South Taranaki, Taiporohenui was his marae, and he spent his life devoted to the preservation of te reo Māori.

He was heavily involved in the Waitangi Tribunal claim that led to it finally being recognised as an official language of New Zealand in 1987.

Waikerepuru also helped re-establish te reo in Taranaki 30 years ago and was a key figure in Māori language education in the province.

He received an honorary doctorate from The University of Waikato in 1995 and in the 2014 Queen's Birthday Honours, he was appointed a Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit for services to Māori.

The Māori Language Commission was one of many organisations that paid tribute to Dr Waikerepuru.

"We mourn an unforgettable visionary, warrior and navigator. Huirangi's dream was a world where te reo Māori was a living language, he fought the Crown to make sure it honoured te reo and he helped guide the te reo Māori movement for more than 70-years," its chief executive Ngahiwi Apanui said.

"His vision and vigilance are to thank for many things we take for granted today – from hearing te reo on our radio or tuning in to it on our television.

"Huirangi led to serve. A humble yet resolute leader whose focus never wavered throughout a lifetime of serving his people. His legacy is one that will be felt far into the future, because throughout his lifetime, his eyes were focused on the future."

Due to Covid-19 level 4 restrictions, funerals and tangi are not allowed, and a body is not allowed to be moved between regions.

But with consent and help from the Ministry of Health and New Zealand Police, Waikerepuru was brought from Palmerston North and buried at Te Whaiti Urupa, in South Taranaki, on Thursday.

His niece Debbie Ngarewa-Packer said it took a lot of hard work, but it was an "absolute honour" to be able to bring him home.

"That's probably a statement of his mana," se said. "I'm so stoked we were able to."

Ngarewa-Packer said she was glad he was home but it was difficult for everyone that lockdown restrictions on gatherings meant he couldn't have the tangi he deserved.

"He would have brought thousands."