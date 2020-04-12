Crash that saw Eltham man critically injured, flown to Waikato, was witnessed by police

A 51-year-old man from Eltham remains in an induced coma, and probably will for coming days, after a Saturday morning crash, Senior Sergeant Kyle Davie said.

Senior Sergeant Kyle Davie said police were driving along State Highway 3, near Stratford, around 2am on Saturday when they noticed a car going "a pretty good speed" along Brookes Rd.

Davie said police were about 100 metres away from the Brookes Rd and SH3 intersection when they slowed and "averted a bit of a disaster".

The car failed to stop at the intersection, crossed SH3, mounted a bank and came to rest in the paddock, Davie said.

The car's sole occupant, who police are "99 per cent" sure is a 51-year-old man from Eltham, was airlifted to Waikato Hospital in a critical condition.

Davie said the man hadn't been identified as police hadn't managed to get a hold of any family and no one had phoned the hospital.

As of Sunday afternoon, the man was still in an induced coma in Waikato Hospital, and Davie said he thought he'd be in that for a couple of days.

The police investigation was still ongoing as police waited for blood tests to be returned, Davie said.