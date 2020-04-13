More than 70 firefighters attended South Taranaki forestry block blaze

Fire crews were called to a blaze at a slashed forestry block in Matapu, South Taranaki on Sunday.

Seventy fire service personnel and a helicopter were called in during a 12-hour battle to put out a forestry block fire in South Taranaki.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand (FENZ) was alerted to the blaze at a farm on Hastings Rd, Matapu, around 12 kilometres from Eltham, at 7.25pm on Sunday.

Hāwera chief fire officer Mike Fairweather said the fire, which covered a one kilometre by 300-metre area, was in a gully and well involved when crews arrived.

Nineteen appliances, including from Eltham, Hāwera, kaponga, Okaiawa and New Plymouth attended.

A combination of 13 rural and urban crews fought the fire while the remaining six were there as incident support.

Each crew usually comprised four fire officers.

Fairweather said a helicopter with a monsoon bucket was also used to help fight the blaze.

While the fire was still under investigation, Fairweather said its probable cause was from the wind spreading embers from a controlled burn off into the slashed forestry block.

"The wind's picked up some embers and blown it into a block of forestry slash," he said.

Fairweather said the high winds and darkness of night made it difficult to fight the fire, which was across a paddock but could be seen from the roadside.

Crews remained at the scene until 8am on Monday working to dampen down hot spots.

While there was no fire ban in place in the Taranaki area, Fairweather said people should avoid having backyard fires or lighting scrub on farmland during the coronavirus lockdown period.

"It just ties up a lot of resources," he said.

"It also means that we have to bring trucks from all different brigades which becomes tricky to manage in these [lockdown] conditions."