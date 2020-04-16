Prominent Taranaki businessman jailed for drug dealing denied parole

Lauchlan James MacMillan was sentenced to two years and 10 months imprisonment for possessing methamphetamine for supply and selling the class A drug. (file photo)

A former top Taranaki businessman jailed for drug dealing has been refused parole just over a month after his sentencing because he remains an undue risk.

In February Lauchlan James MacMillan, the previous owner of Fowler Homes Taranaki, was sentenced to two years and 10 months imprisonment for possessing methamphetamine for supply and selling the class A drug.

MacMillan became eligible for parole on March 20, and a hearing was held at Whanganui Prison by audio visual link from Auckland Prison with the Parole Board 10 days earlier.

He told the board he pleaded guilty to five charges, in November 2019, after initially facing and denying 30 charges following his arrest on October 22, 2018 in a series of raids by Taranaki's organised crime group targeting the sale and supply of methamphetamine.

MacMillan, who spent 310 days on remand, told the board while on bail he had completed a programme and had started the non-residential side of the programme before being sentenced.

The name of the programme was withheld in the parole board report.

He said the address put forward for parole was the same as where he had intended to carry out the programme and it had previously been approved for home detention.

The board said as the 43-year-old had only recently been sentenced it did not have a full parole assessment report.

"The proposed address has not been canvassed and no programmes have been indicated as appropriate for Mr MacMillan in the report."

ANDY JACKSON/STUFF MacMillan's luxury sports car - a Dodge Hellcat - was seized by police in the October 2018 raids. (file photo)

MacMillan said he saw going to jail as a sideways step for his recovery and was committed to completing the third stage of the programme in the community.

"He has significant support in the community and we have seen letters of support."

The board also noted MacMillan, who discussed the fact he had had issues with alcohol and cannabis in his 20s, had confirmed work to go to.

Methamphetamine became a problem for MacMillan in 2015 when he was also facing issues with a relationship breakup.

ANDY JACKSON/STUFF Police cordoned off MacMillan's business at the intersection of SH3 and Corbett Rd, Bell Block during a series of drug raids in October 2018. (file photo)

The board found the risk of releasing MacMillan, who had been in and out of custody since his arrest including spending time in drug rehabilitation centres, remained undue and declined parole.

"Mr MacMillan has no approved address and we have no real details about the offending."

MacMillan would be further considered for parole in June when the board would have a full assessment report and it hoped the proposed release address would have been canvassed for suitability.

"We also ask for the Judge's sentencing notes for the next hearing."