Beachfront living during lockdown 'torture' for pro surfer Paige Hareb

Surfers Tristan Guilbaud, Paige Hareb, Remi Blanc and Pauline Ado are fitter than ever, thanks to all the land-based training they've been doing.

Paige Hareb is in lockdown in Oakura where she can see the surf, but has to stay on dry land.

It's a little bit like torture, the pro-surfer said.

But the bad weather has helped her feel a bit better.

"We just haven't been looking at it and finding other things to do."

Hareb is in coronavirus lockdown in Oakura with French surfers Pauline Ado and Tristan Guilbaud and French photographer Remi Blanc.

"We've just been getting into a whole lot of land-based training. We're probably the fittest we've ever been, so it'll be interesting to see how it goes when we get back in the water."

Hareb has a gym set up at home, just the basics, she said, and the three surfers have been using dumbbells, swiss balls, doing bodyweight workouts and have been "getting into running".

And, depending on the weather, when the country goes into level 3 they might be able to get back into the water.

The French trio were with Hareb in Piha for the 2020 Corona Piha Pro Challenger Series in March, which was cancelled.

"All their friends told them to stay here because things in France were pretty bad, so they've been here for the last month," Hareb said.

Their families back in France are well, she said.

"There's no surfing in France either. They're only allowed out of the house for about an hour a day."

And lockdown in France just got extended for another month, she said.

Hareb was due to compete on the World Qualifying Series this year in the hopes of regaining a spot on the Dream Tour for 2021. But there's chance the whole series may be cancelled and she'll have to start the process again at the start of 2021.

​Hareb's big goal for 2020 was to qualify for the Olympics and she was to have competed at a qualifying event in El Salvador in May.

"But that one's been postponed. I think they want to try and still have that this year, but I wouldn't be surprised if they change it to next year."

The Tokyo Olympics have been postponed until 2021, so it's still on the cards, she said.

​Hareb was also due to compete on the World Qualifying Series this year in the hopes of regaining a spot on the Dream Tour.

Most of the surfing competitions in the second half of this year are in the US or Europe, she said.

"There's a few on hold, but it's not looking that good at the moment. I wouldn't be surprised if the whole year might be cancelled."

It's better to be safe than sorry, Hareb said.

"They haven't announced what they would do, but I think they'll just start afresh next year, so that makes it fair for everyone. It's just like starting again."​