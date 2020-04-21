Random community-based testing to be carried out in Taranaki

Taranaki has no new cases of coronavirus and 12 of the 14 cases have recovered.

Community-based random testing for coronavirus will be carried out in Taranaki this week.

On Tuesday, Director General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield announced New Zealand had five new cases of Covid-19, bringing the nation's overall total to 1445. Two of these are confirmed cases and three are probable.

Bloomfield said there had also been another death, a woman in her 70s who died on Monday. She was a resident of St Margaret's Rest Home and her death brings the nationally total to 13.

Nationally, 1006 cases have recovered. There are 12 people in hospital - three are in ICU but none are in a critical condition.

During his announcement, Bloomfield also said the Ministry of Health will continue its community-based testing in Tairawhiti, or Gisborne, Taranaki and Northland this week.

In Gisborne, mobile testing units will move up the east coast to test the more rural communities, he said.

The targeted random testing scheme, which helps measure the extent of community transmission, has already been carried out in Queenstown, Waikato, Canterbury and Auckland.

It has been almost three weeks since Taranaki has had a new case of coronavirus.

Taranaki's 14th and most recent case was announced on Wednesday, April 1.

As of Monday, 12 of the region's 14 cases had recovered, the Taranaki District Health Board's website said. None of the remaining two active cases in the region are in hospital. So far, 1,042 tests have been carried out in Taranaki.