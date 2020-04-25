Pensioner's 'nightmare' when landline cut off for not paying phone bill

Pensioner Andy MacDonald, 85, only has landline and was left disconnected when it was cut off earlier in the week.

An elderly New Plymouth pensioner had his landline disconnected for two days after he failed to pay his bill during the coronavirus lockdown.

But it wasn't for lack of trying. Andy MacDonald, 82, who lives alone, makes a habit of paying his Slingshot phone account two months in advance at his local post shop.

He does not have a cellphone or internet connection, and relies on the landline for his medic alert bracelet after suffering a stroke.

When his most recent bill arrived in the letterbox on March 23 he was ready to walk down and pay before the April 1 due date.

But then came the announcement of the alert level 4 lockdown in 48 hours, and MacDonald suddenly found he was unable to leave his Frankleigh Park house.

Throughout the next three weeks MacDonald tried unsuccessfully to call Slingshot and explain his predicament and arrange a direct debit.

But the two 0800 account inquiry numbers he persistently called failed to be answered with each directing him to the other for a response.

"The whole behaviour from the company, when the country is in a national emergency, was crazy.

He usually pays his bill at the post shop but due to the lockdown couldn't so he tried to phone and sort payment out ahead of time but could never get through.

"I was willing to pay the $135.41 amount but there was no way I could do it without leaving the house.

"All I got was a total blank."

His nephew received the same response when he tried to call the 0800 numbers to pay with his own credit card.

He was told the company only warn customers of imminent disconnection by text message or email.

MacDonald became suspicious all was not right when during the lockdown, and before the phone was disconnected, he tried to phone his infirm 85-year-old brother in England.

"I would only get a voice over message saying I was as a subscriber and not eligible to make the call."

On April 22 MacDonald's landline was disconnected without warning and his "lifeline" to the outside world disappeared.

"My son, James, came around to the house to ask me why my phone was off," MacDonald said.

"I had no idea the reason for disconnecting, it's been a nightmare for me, and I've been extremely angry."

In response to a media inquiry on Friday Slingshot apologised for the situation MacDonald found himself in.

In a statement, a spokesman said Slingshot's policy is to disconnect services after 90 days of non-payment, after sending multiple email and mobile reminders.

Slingshot had a mobile contact number and an email address noted on the customer's account but no note of a medical alarm, he said.

Slingshot's contact centre is fully operational with no wait times, he said.

"We urge any customer having problems paying their bill to get in touch with us as we have a number of options available."

MacDonald's landline was reconnected on Friday afternoon.