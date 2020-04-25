New traditions for Taranaki on Anzac Day in lockdown

New Plymouth resident Lois Parkes has been going to the city's Anzac Day services since she was a little girl, but this one hit differently.

"It's been very emotional," she said.

"It's historic. We are in lockdown and we can't do what we'd normally do," she said, "It's always been a tradition. It's the first time ever we've not been able to do it."

Usually hundreds gather at the New Plymouth Cenotaph at dawn. Instead a few wreaths sat at the bottom of it, while the streets remained deserted due to Covid-19 lockdown.

BRODY DOLAN/STUFF Lois Parkes said she was an emotional as it was the first Anzac Day she couldn't attended a service in honour of her late father.

Parkes' father, Private Snow Baldock, fought in World War II in the 25th Battalion. Every year since she can remember, Lois had gone to Anzac Day services at the Cenotaph, even though her dad didn't like talking about the war.

More than 10 years ago she was given an original wreath made in the 1940s by the 25th Battalion in New Plymouth.

"I usually lay it on the Cenotaph, or one of my family members, my son or grandson, at the 10am public service."

BRODY DOLAN/STUFF The New Plymouth Cenotaph stands alone on a day where usually it's surrounded by hundreds.

So after seeing people putting teddy bears in their window as a show of solidarity during the lockdown, she decided to place the wreath in her window as a mark of respect.

"Especially when we're under similar situations in a passive way in lockdown. It's a war against an enemy, still. We need to remember these men were ready to give up their lives for a better world and all we're being asked to do now is abide by the simple law of stay home."

For ex-serviceman Mike Dellow, putting two large poppies on his Bell Block fence was the least he could do to show solidarity during this time.

"It's part of who we are we we're just doing it for the boys," he said.

BRODY DOLAN/STUFF Inglewood resident Jim Shepherd played the bagpipes to his street after not being able to perform with the New Plymouth Pipe Band.

Dellow served in the Defence Force from 1972 to 1992 and had been in touch with another ex-serviceman in Queenstown who had said he was putting a poppy on his gate.

"I said: 'That sounds like a good idea, I might put a couple on my fence'. But then the poppies turned out to be a little bit more," he said.

"We just got up and had a dawn parade. Some of the neighbours came and stood around, two metres away of course, and we had the ode and the Last Post and a couple of rums."

BRODY DOLAN/STUFF Mike Dellow, put two large poppies on his fence to show solidarity.

New Plymouth Pipe Band player Jim Shepherd stood on his Inglewood driveway at 11am and played Amazing Grace and On the Road to Passchendaele on the bagpipes.

Shepherd has played at an Anzac Day service every year since 1954 and he still wanted to pay his respects despite the circumstances.

"I wanted to do something to recognise Anzac Day," he said.

About 30 people came to listen, which he was surprised by.

BRODY DOLAN/STUFF A crowd gathered on Shepherd's driveway to hear his bagpipe performance.

"[It was] very rewarding seeing the number of neighbours who arrived. They were very appreciative."

The children of Tainui St had decorated their road with poppies and wreaths, and resident Kevin Wensor said there was a huge turnout of people standing in their driveways with the youngest being four years old and the oldest 93.

"It's just been a task the kids have done," he said.

"Just listening to what the six, seven and eight-year-old's interpretation of what they've learnt has been really interesting.

"It makes me realise the Anzac thing is going to go on forever if theses young ones are picking up the mantle and running with it now," he said.